Environment

Wet Start to the New Year

By Rachael Jay
NBC Connecticut
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we ring in the New Year with mainly dry conditions, it doesn't last long into January 1. Widespread rain moves in during the early morning hours...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Tornado Watch this afternoon

SATURDAY NIGHT: The severe weather threat will end from the northwest to southeast overnight as a cold front transits the region. A few thunderstorms out ahead of the front may be able to tap into abundant energy and could reach severe criteria, with damaging winds the main threat. The tornado threat continues to decrease, and […]
ENVIRONMENT
wcbi.com

A severe Saturday and potentially snowy Sunday ahead

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The threat for severe weather Saturday has been ramping up, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes being the primary hazards. Mother Nature flips the switch on Sunday as cold air from Saturday’s cold front drops temperatures low enough for some potential snow to fall. The cold pattern will continue into early next week as clouds make a comeback.
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain
Fox 59

Wet start to the new year; much colder end to weekend

We’re tracking a dreary open to the new year! Skies remain overcast as rain showers fill into central Indiana. Most of the rain this morning has impacted locations south of downtown Indianapolis. However, the steady showers will increase in coverage as the day goes on. Heavy downpours will also...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc17news.com

Tracking a winter storm for the new year

SATURDAY: A Weather Alert Day is in effect for New Year's Day for impacts from a winter storm. Showers are moving through southeastern Missouri, with a transition to a wintry mix along and north of I-70. Far northern counties in our area are also likely to see snow near sunrise. As temperatures continue to drop throughout the day, more of the area will be affected by winter precip. Highest snowfall accumulations will impact counties north of I70 where there is potential for as much as 4 inches of snow. Further south and along I70, ice becomes the main concern with lesser snow totals, and up to 1/10 inch of ice with locally higher amounts is possible. Much of the southeast will see rain for the morning then a sleet/freezing rain mix as temperatures dip below freezing. Travel impacts are expected for the entire area and dangerous cold will arrive as conditions clear up overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Kicking Off The New Year With A Winter Storm

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s the early morning calm across Chicago. Damp and drizzle with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. We’ll likely start to see snow falling in Chicago around lunchtime. A bulk of snow moves through between 2-8 p.m. Total snow accumulations for most areas will be in the 4 to 8″ range but by the lakefront 8″+ is likely. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. Snow starts to wind down Saturday night into Sunday morning. A sharp chill settles in for the end of the holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday near 20° with subzero wind chills heading into Monday morning. TODAY: Snow develops. Windy. High: 33 TONIGHT: Snow ends overnight. Low: 16 TOMORROW: Morning Indiana snow showers. Then Clearing sky. High: 20
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Connecticut

Rain and Mild Temperatures to Start 2022

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking mild weather and showers as we head through the first day of 2022. Many woke up to dense fog early Saturday morning, though the fog did lift as the morning progressed. Temperatures will remain quite mild as we head into Saturday afternoon with...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Washington

Wet New Year's Day in DC Area, Wintry Weather to Return Monday

New Year’s Day is shaping up to be rainy and mild in the Washington, D.C., area, but this long stretch of unseasonably warm weather will soon end, Storm Team4 says. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to rise into the 60s. There will be on and off showers, with some...
WASHINGTON, DC
KMBC.com

A new year starts with a wintery mix

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has officially rung in new year and along with it has come some new weather. A wintry mix has already entered the greater KC metro area and will continue until about 11:30 a.m. Once the sleet and slush have stopped, snow will begin...
KANSAS CITY, MO
foxbaltimore.com

Wet Start to New Year Before Wintry Chill Returns to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A wet and warm weekend ahead with a wintry chill returning next week. After a foggy start, Saturday is rainy and warm with highs near 60 degrees. Sunday remains unseasonably mild with highs in the low to mid 60s with a continued chance of morning showers.
BALTIMORE, MD
KITV.com

A wet start to 2022

PUKALANI, MAUI (KITV4) -- It is going to be a wet start to 2022 as a low pressure center delivers clouds and rains to the islands. Lingering rains for Saturday and Sunday with light southerly winds blowing from 5-15 mph. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: A Wet But Warm And Foggy Start to 2022!

On behalf of the Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast Team, I want to wish everyone a safe, healthy, and happy New Year! This will be my last technical discussion for WFSB since I am retiring at the end of today. I want to thank everyone for reading my discussions over the years! I hope you have found them to be very informative, and I’ve enjoyed wring them!
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

2022 off to wet, gray start

2022 began with gray skies and soggy weather and unfortunately the wet weather will continue through the night. Thankfully, it has also been very mild with temperatures in the 50s, so it is wet and not white.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

New Year, Same Dreary, Wet Weather

Happy New Year! As we start the new year off, we find ourselves stuck in the same old dreary and wet pattern. Fortunately, there are changes ahead, which will break this dismal pattern and bring the sunshine back to the region, however, that comes with a cost… colder temperatures!
ENVIRONMENT

