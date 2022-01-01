Pedestal where Lee statue stood in Va. capital fully removed
1 day ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The enormous pedestal where the Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia’s capital resided for over 130 years until September has been completely removed and hauled away. Every piece of the 40-foot-tall (12-meter-tall) pedestal where the bronze statue stood over Monument Avenue in Richmond...
A statue of Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan grand wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest, long derided for both its subject and its comically absurd portrayal of him, has finally been removed from the side of a highway in Tennessee. Crews removed the statue near I-65 in Nashville early Tuesday. An...
A second time capsule recently found buried beneath the pedestal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia, was opened Tuesday. Items inside included an 1865 edition of Harper's Weekly magazine with an clear image of a figure weeping over Abraham Lincoln's grave; a Bible with a coin stuck to it; and a Richmond directory.
Kate Ridgway, lead conservator for Virginia Department of Historic Resources, discusses the artifacts found, including ammunition, books and money, in a time capsule that was buried under a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond.Dec. 29, 2021.
Dec 22 (Reuters) - An 1875 almanac and other documents were discovered on Wednesday inside a time capsule that was encased in the pedestal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that formerly stood in Richmond, Virginia's capital. Conservators in a laboratory at the state's Department of Historic...
A US time capsule buried 130 years ago in the base of a statue of a Confederate general revealed its secrets on Wednesday but gave rise to another mystery. Another was a book published in 1889, two years after the time capsule referenced in the 1887 newspaper article was reportedly buried, sparking questions about its whereabouts and even whether it ever existed.
Once again, workers believe they have found the 1887 time capsule that was put under the Robert E. Lee pedestal. But this time, the details are a closer match. At 11:41 a.m. Monday, a crew led by Team Henry Enterprises found what appears to be a copper box underground in the northeast corner of the foundation, just as the newspapers at the time described, said Michael Spence, construction superintendent.
RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR/CNN Newsource/CBS Newspath) - It took officials in Virginia five hours to pry open a time capsule, more than a century old, found in the base of a controversial statue in the south. They had a list of items they expected to find, but it didn't turn out that way.
Virginia workers may have finally found their Holy Grail: an 1887 time capsule that reportedly holds a photo of Abraham Lincoln lying dead in his coffin. The workers had been told to keep an eye out for it while taking down a statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee, as the capsule was allegedly hidden in the statue’s base. But when it didn’t turn up in September, workers feared it lost—until Friday, when they found what they believe to be the capsule in the “tower” that erected the monument. The process to excavate and examine the capsule will take a few days, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said Friday, but it appears to be undamaged.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state conservator in Virginia began the delicate task Wednesday of trying to open a 134-year-old time capsule that had sat beneath a towering a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond. Chelsea Blake, a conservator with Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources, pressed...
When conservators at the Department of Historic Resources in Richmond, Virginia began sifting through the time capsule discovered Monday beneath Robert E. Lee’s statue, they were delighted to find that the contents appear to correspond with an 1887 list in a newspaper detailing what was allegedly buried beneath the monument. A Confederate button, bylaws of Camp Lee, and a bullet lodged in a piece of wood were among the antiquities first pulled from the copper box. The much-desired original photo of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin, however, was not found. Instead, the team found a photo of the mourning scene that was only a copy from a Harper’s Weekly magazine. A $1 Confederate note, a genealogical tree of the Lee family, a history of First Battle of Manassas, and a shell fragment from Fredericksburg are other listed items on the 1887 list.
Experts uncovered a second time capsule underneath a Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. Conservators found books, bullets, and more. The statue was one of three Richmond statues removed over the summer for its racist legacy. A considerable amount of artifacts from the Confederacy were found inside of a 36-pound...
An almanac, a cloth envelope and a silver coin were discovered on Wednesday in a time capsule that was found in the pedestal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia. Crews have been working to uncover more on the statue, and some historians had expected to find Civil War artifacts within the pedestal.Dec. 23, 2021.
RICHMOND (WINA) – Workers digging through the rubble of the pedestal of Richmond’s Lee Monument Monday morning have found a copper box they think could be the time capsule they’ve been looking for. Unlike the smaller lead box found 20-feet up in the tower and opened last week, this one found 8-inches underneath where the northeast capstone was is copper… and closer to the 14x14x8-inch dimensions described in an 1887 newspaper article.
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — The 1887 Confederate time capsule found last week while crews were disassembling the pedestal that formerly held the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee will be opened Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced. The opening will occur at the Department of Historic Resources lab at...
(CNN) — Efforts to open the 1887 time capsule that was found in the pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee are taking longer than expected. Historic preservation experts in Richmond, Virginia, began opening the capsule at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a live feed from CNN affiliate WSLS.
A second time capsule has been found by crews working to remove what remains of the statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee in Richmond, Virginia. Governor Ralph Northam said a long sought-after box was discovered matching a capsule documented by historians and in records, on Monday. It is thought to be from 1887, when thousands of Virginians attended a cornerstone-laying ceremony for the statue of the former Confederate general, Robert E Lee. In addition to Confederate memorabilia, the capsule could contain a rare photo of former US president Abraham Lincoln. Although that remains to be seen. Mr Northam said...
Images from the removal of the Robert E. Lee pedestal, which started on December 6 and was completed yesterday. According to the Richmond Free Press, who quoted Michael Spence of Team Henry Enterprises, "the job was completed in 14 days with the last stone being removed 2:50 p.m and hauled away at 3:20 p.m." Photos by Scott Elmquist.
