Purdue Senior Linebacker Jaylan Alexander Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following Purdue football's 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl, linebacker Jaylan Alexander announced Friday via social media he is officially declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Since I could remember, it has been a dream of mine to play at the highest level possible," Alexander wrote. "I've always believed this was made for me. When you know you're chosen, you don't need approval from anyone."

The senior out of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, recorded 226 tackles in his four seasons with the program. Alexander recorded a team-leading and career-best 113 total tackles in 13 games during the 2021 season.

He saved the best individual performance of his career for last, registering a career-high 19 total tackles for the Boilermakers while battling through injury during the Music City Bowl on Thursday.

"It was physical, it was a nice game," Alexander said after the win. "I loved it. It was an experience that I will remember forever, definitely."

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker also tallied 7.5 tackles for loss, five bass breakups, one sack and one forced fumble on the year. Alexander was recognized as an All-Big Ten honorable mention for his performance this season.

Alexander was one of several Purdue football players to graduate this year. He majored in selling and sales management.

