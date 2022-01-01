ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

UVM men’s hoops’ America East opener postponed

By Frank DeLuca
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INPKY_0daDA1D500

Vermont will have to wait a little longer to kick off the conference slate.

UVM was set to host UAlbany to begin America East play on Sunday, Jan. 2, but the league announced that game has been postponed amid recent COVID-replated issues within the Great Danes’ program. UAlbany also had to cancel its non-conference finale this past Wednesday, and its women’s basketball team had to postpone its home game against Vermont, which was also scheduled for Sunday.

“That doesn’t feel great, that we’re back in that world,” UVM head coach John Becker said. “We’re just going to do the best we can and be as flexible as we can.”

Becker added that he is trying to, “keep the guys focused on the next opponent until it isn’t the next opponent.”

Vermont’s new conference opener looks to be on Thursday, Jan. 6 when the Cats host New Hampshire at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
MyChamplainValley.com

Qualifying competition begins in Lake Placid

Christmas came a bit early for Taylor Fletcher in Friday’s nordic combined trials in Lake Placid. The 31-year-old finished the competition jump in fourth, but made up for it in the 10km to clinch a spot in his fourth-consecutive Winter Games. 13* athletes battled for just one guaranteed spot on the US roster, but the […]
LAKE PLACID, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

UVM men’s hoops handles Colgate to cap off non-conference play

Vermont battled some rust, but took care of Colgate in Wednesday’s non-conference finale. UVM junior guard Aaron Deloney took over with a new career-high 18 points as the Cats controlled the Raiders at Patrick Gym, 78-68. Deloney’s performance was something his team knew he was capable of. “In practice he is unguardable, unstoppable. It’s ridiculous,” […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uvm#United States#Weather#Ualbany#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTKR

Virginia Tech men's hoops postpones second straight home game due to COVID protocols

BLACKSBURG, Va. (HokieSports.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1, has been postponed. Tickets previously purchased/allocated for the sold-out game will be honored upon the game's rescheduling. Virginia Tech remains in COVID protocols, resulting in the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Newington Town Crier

Bryant tops CCSU men's hoops in Northeast Conference opener

Central Connecticut men’s basketball (3-10, 0-1 NEC) dropped its Northeast Conference season opener Wednesday night, losing to Bryant (5-7, 1-0) 80-76. The Blue Devils played down three starters as the Bulldogs led the entire way, extending its lead early in the first half to 20-9 before Central reeled them in, cutting the score to a one-possession game with five minutes to go to halftime.
HARTFORD, CT
MyChamplainValley.com

Vermont men’s hockey drops rematch against RPI

UVM answered late, but couldn’t climb all the way back in Thursday’s battle against RPI. A three-goal stretch from the Engineers proved to be the difference in a 3-2 decision at Gutterson Fieldhouse. Vermont freshman forward Jesper Tarkiainen found the net for his first collegiate goal just 2:27 into the contest, but a pair of […]
VERMONT STATE
CBS Denver

Nuggets Home Game Against Golden State Postponed, Head Coach Malone In COVID Protocol

DENVER (CBS4) – The NBA has postponed the Nuggets home game against the Golden State Warriors set for Thursday night due to COVID outbreaks on both teams. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) The Nuggets were not able to field the league-minimum eight players to start the game through a combination of COVID cases and injuries. The Nuggets would have played without head coach Michael Malone, who has entered COVID protocol. Six other coaches in the league are also unavailable due to COVID cases. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Around the league, a total of 120 players and an untold number of team staff members are on the sidelines due to COVID outbreaks.  
NBA
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy