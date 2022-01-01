UVM men’s hoops’ America East opener postponed

Vermont will have to wait a little longer to kick off the conference slate.

UVM was set to host UAlbany to begin America East play on Sunday, Jan. 2, but the league announced that game has been postponed amid recent COVID-replated issues within the Great Danes’ program. UAlbany also had to cancel its non-conference finale this past Wednesday, and its women’s basketball team had to postpone its home game against Vermont, which was also scheduled for Sunday.

“That doesn’t feel great, that we’re back in that world,” UVM head coach John Becker said. “We’re just going to do the best we can and be as flexible as we can.”

Becker added that he is trying to, “keep the guys focused on the next opponent until it isn’t the next opponent.”

Vermont’s new conference opener looks to be on Thursday, Jan. 6 when the Cats host New Hampshire at 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.