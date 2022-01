ANACOCO — A dominant first quarter proved to be the difference as the Anacoco Lady Indians downed the Many Lady Tigers on Tuesday night in non-district play, 41-27. Anacoco jumped out to a 17-2 lead at the end of the first eight minutes, but managed to score only four points during the second quarter. However, Many also struggled to score as well, trimming the halftime deficit to 11 points, 21-10.

PITKIN, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO