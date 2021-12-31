Heat vs. Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (23-13) play against the Houston Rockets (26-26) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 31, 2021

Miami Heat 120, Houston Rockets 110 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Rookies on Fri

Evan Mobley, 16 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast, 3 blk

Omer Yurtseven, 10 pts, 13 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk

Jalen Green, 16 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast

Aaron Wiggins, 13 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl

Josh Christopher, 7 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl

Austin Reaves, 10 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl – 12:52 AM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets fall to shorthanded Heat for 6th straight loss ift.tt/3HwLhpD – 12:18 AM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#HEATTwitter thank you for rocking with us for another lap around the sun. Wishing you the best 2022 has to offer! 🎇 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/9RWGLXlv2q – 12:01 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

It’s the most points LeBron has scored in a half since November 2018 in Miami. That’s also LeBron’s last 50-plus point game waaaay back when he was a spry 34 years old: ocregister.com/2018/11/18/beh… – 11:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler leads COVID-depleted Heat past Rockets: ‘That was a fun night.’

Takeaways and postgame reaction from the win on a night Butler scored a season-high and Kyle Guy tied a career-high in points miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:06 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Make sure that the last thing you see before midnight are these photos ⤵️

Through the Lens from tonight’s big win 📸 – 10:48 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

“I’m always ready when my number is called…thankfully the Miami HEAT believed in me.”

Hoping for @kylejguy levels of confidence in the upcoming year pic.twitter.com/KXhik7NtXr – 10:35 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

too excited to sleep after that win, RT if you’re staying up with us to bring in 2022 – 10:23 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

The experience of @Jimmy Butler closed it out, while the new Guy got things going early

@CoupNBA‘s takeaways from the W in Houston ⬇️ – 10:17 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Christian Wood: “I think the referees got into our head a little bit.” – 10:14 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Miami Heat handle Houston Rockets 120-110, win fifth straight hothothoops.com/2021/12/31/228… – 10:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 120-110 victory in Houston: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Having to fight to finish.

2. Butler with a season-high 37.

3. Only five rotation players available.

4. Kyle Guy makes a welcome statement.

5. Mario Chalmers again in a Heat uniform. – 10:09 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Kyle Guy’s one-man New Year’s Eve party was a huge success 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ZQMsaW2fRA – 10:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler:

“If the Heat choose you to be a part of the organization, even for 10 days, it definitely means you’re the type of guy we want around in our locker room.”

On what he was telling the young guys:

“Just hoop.” – 10:03 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Needed a big game from @Jimmy Butler and he delivered with a season-high 37. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/eFsB010a3o – 9:58 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Mario Chalmers on his relationship with Spo:

“Me and Spo have talked back and forth ever since I left the Heat…The conversations never stop between me and Spo.”

“It just felt like old times again.” – 9:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Mario Chalmers on the moment he heard about his 10-day opportunity with the Heat: “I thought my agent was playing with me.” – 9:58 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

If Alperen Sengun, who left the game in the first half with a sprained right ankle, misses tomorrow’s game, no Rockets player will have played every game. He was the last to not have been hurt or in H & S protocols. – 9:58 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Mario Chalmers on getting that call from the Heat:

“My immediate reaction I didn’t believe it. I thought my agent was playing with me.” – 9:56 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

5-0 when scoring 120+ points

13-0 when shooting over 40% from 3 (42.4) – 9:54 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Guy on Miami simplifying his game tonight:

“That’s why the Miami Heat are who they are. That’s why they’re a winning culture.”

Brings up what Miami did for Gabe Vincent, who he has a relationship with

@5ReasonsSports – 9:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Guy notes that he had to turn down previous 10-day contracts because he had COVID through Dec. 27. – 9:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Guy:

“They instilled that confidence in me as soon as I got here…They said to be ready to shoot.”

On if he was surprised by his 3 triples in a row:

“Nothing surprises me.”

@5ReasonsSports – 9:50 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Jae’Sean Tate brought the hustle tonight ‼️

📊 22 PTS

📊 7 REB

@CreditKarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame pic.twitter.com/4Ut034YX1P – 9:49 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

you ARE that Guy, pal pic.twitter.com/wgavNACOIf – 9:48 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

10 games over .500

what a way to close 2021 – 9:47 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#HEATWin final – Miami 120, Houston 110

🔥 Butler: 37pts, 2asts, 2 blks & 1 stl

🔥 Guy: 17pts, 4rebs, 4asts & 3stls

🔥 Herro: 16pts, 9asts & 6rebs

🔥 Lowry: 12pts, 3rebs, 3asts & 2blks

🔥 Martin: 11pts & 6rebs

🔥 Yurtseven: 10pts, 13rebs, 2blks & 2stls pic.twitter.com/vIGohN1dO4 – 9:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Coach Spo talks about the new guys coming in

Brings up Jimmy coming in, shaking their hands, and “introducing them to the Heat culture.” – 9:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Heat overcomes COVID-19 and injury issues vs. Rockets. Takeaways and details from the win led by Jimmy Butler miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:36 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Rockets fall to the Heat, 120-110.

A chance to start 2022 off on a high note, though. Nuggets in town for the second night of the back-to-back.

Happy New Year! Have a safe night. See ya on TV tomorrow. – 9:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So is tomorrow’s video film breakdown on Jimmy Butler or Kyle Guy? – 9:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler’s 37 push skeleton Heat past Rockets 120-110. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Miami Heat went 10-5 in the month of December, that kicked off with a notification that Bam Adebayo would miss a significant amount of time – 9:32 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Ending the year on a 5-game win streak, tied for our longest of the season. Now we need to find a new calendar to keep writing Ws on 🗓 pic.twitter.com/ycFkn4lXtv – 9:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Rockets

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Guy lead the way

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 9:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: More needed, but enough this time, plus other Heat-Rockets thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:29 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Heat 120, Rockets 110. Jimmy Butler with 37 points. – 9:28 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets lose to Heat, 120-110. Host Nuggets tomorrow. Happy New Year’s!!! – 9:28 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

You can tell how much experience and status can matter in an NBA game. The Rockets were whistled for two foul calls that appeared to be baited by Miami and a 5-point game went to nine. Rally stopped cold after that. – 9:24 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Tate blocked a Herro shot. Silas challenged the call that it was off Tate and won the challenge. Rockets down 10 with 2:33 left, needed the challenge. – 9:21 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets guards expected to play both games of back-to-back ift.tt/3eHYWO9 – 9:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Heat begin to turn the corner on health and safety absences ift.tt/3sPc0tg – 9:18 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

30+ pts for @Jimmy Butler for the 6th time this season #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ytnZVfc0u9 – 9:14 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Big game for Jae’Sean Tate who was not cleared from H & S until about 4 p.m. Has 20 points in 20 minutes, has made 8 of 11 shots. – 9:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The difference between Tyler Herro this year compared to last year is rough shooting games don’t just end things with his impact

He can facilitate and pass at a very high level to keep him above water

8 assists right now

That matters – 9:14 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets had not knocked down the 3s to finish this run. They were 0 for 8 in the fourth quarter before Tate hits from the corner, cutting the Miami lead to five with 4:41 remaining. – 9:12 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Once again, Jimmy Butler doing what he wants when he wants – 9:07 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets are in this game in a large part because of offensive rebounding. They have outscored the Heat, 19-3, in second chance points. – 9:03 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Martin with a put-back inside and Eric Gordon with a second-shot drive and the Rockets are within eight, as close as they have been since the first minute of the second quarter, on an 11-1 run. – 9:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s lead down to eight. – 9:02 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

#Rockets on an 11-1 run to make it an 8-point game. – 9:02 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat guard Nik Stauskas currently has more points tonight (5) than the Michigan football team does (3). – 8:58 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

With a quarter still left to go, Kyle ties his career-high of 17 pts with the tough finish pic.twitter.com/bDbePjCsj7 – 8:55 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

End of 3.

Rockets: 87

Heat: 100

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/u5WSXxIUdg – 8:55 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat 100, Rockets 87 after 3. Guy with a career-high 17, Butler with 27. Rockets with 17 turnovers, leading to 23 Heat points. – 8:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 100, Rockets 87. Jimmy Butler with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Kyle Guy with 17 points off the bench. – 8:54 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I was high on the Haywood Highsmith pickup

It may not work out now, but he will be back eventually pic.twitter.com/O34KT0HF4O – 8:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 100, Rockets 87 at end of three. Butler with 27, Kyle Guy with 17, Yurtseven with a 10-10 double-double. Heat had led by 25. – 8:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Guy has tied his career-high with 17 points. – 8:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Guy has tied his career high of 17 points. – 8:52 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Minutes for Trevelin Queen. Guess Rockets figure they would match who’s he with who’s he. – 8:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Haywood Highsmith playing the exact role that I talked about in my latest piece

Defense and corner shooting – 8:49 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

what’s poppin pic.twitter.com/Gclsoql1rs – 8:49 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat fan behind the Miami bench shouts out “Free Rio, we want Rio.” Chalmers has, after all, been on the team for several hours. And now a “We want, Rio” chant starts. – 8:42 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler with 27 points in 22 minutes – 8:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Kevin Porter Jr. hit with a technical foul after Lowry drew a foul on him, his third. Heat up 14. Butler doing pretty much whatever he pleases. – 8:37 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

This dunk made it 23 points for number 22 in 21 minutes. Thought that was pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/bhGEA9dHNV – 8:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler up to 27 points on 14 shots. – 8:35 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

For Competitors Only

#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/HbwGY3i183 – 8:35 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This Heat defense is just the worst matchup for Jalen Green lol

Combining a team that spams charges and a guy that flies in the air every drive is a bad mix – 8:35 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Kyle Lowry positioned himself to draw a charge on Green before Green took his first step on his drive from near the 3-point line. With another foul moments later, Green sits with four fouls. – 8:35 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets have made the Rayjon Tucker 10-day signing official. He should be available tomorrow in Houston. – 8:34 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets reduced a Miami lead that reached 25 to 10. If they keep it going, Heat will have to get Kyle Guy back in. – 8:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I’m going to say it:

They need to get Kyle Guy in – 8:31 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Alperen Sengun is questionable to return vs. Miami with a right ankle sprain. – 8:25 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

15 pts, 4 ast, 4 reb & 3 stl at the half.

Instant impact. pic.twitter.com/8X5YlDmATI – 8:20 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Jae’Sean Tate cleared to return to Rockets vs. Heat ift.tt/3sO57bQ – 8:18 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

everybody eating so far 🍽 pic.twitter.com/rjlwcdcuUE – 8:16 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat 74, Rockets 60 at half. Heat match the most points the Rockets have allowed in a half this season and the most the Heat have scored Heat 11 of 18 on 3s, their most in a half this season. Butler with 19, Guy with 15 on 5 of 6 shooting. Green with 12. – 8:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

74 points at the half for the Heat with a bench full of guys who have never played a game this season with Miami before this point – 8:15 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 74, Rockets 60. Heat shooting 11 of 18 on threes to set a new season-high for points in a half. – 8:14 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Takes a lot to get a Toyota Center crowd booing a no call. Rockets believed Butler shoved Green out of the way on his last second 3-pointer. – 8:14 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat go up 25 in second quarter, take 74-60 lead into half in Houston. Butler with 19 for Heat, Kyle Guy with 15. Yurtseven 10 points, 6 rebounds. Butler with 3 at buzzer. – 8:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

There is not a ref alive that can exhale into a whistle faster than Eric Gordon can throw up his hands when he is fouled. – 8:09 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets are down 17, have outscored Heat by five in Eric Gordon’s eight minutes. As much as plus/minus can be misleading, don’t know why he has played just eight minutes, other than an effort to limit his playing time in the back-to-back. – 8:06 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Guy has already tied his career-high with four made threes. – 8:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Guy has tied his career regular-season high of four 3-pointers. – 8:02 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Yurt takes that pass in stride and scores with ease 😤 pic.twitter.com/MG7hJwEFgo – 8:01 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

I wrote about Kyle Guy after catching up with him in Las Vegas when he was part of the Warriors Summer League team. pic.twitter.com/vLPodi9HWE – 8:01 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets have missed their past six shots with four turnovers in five minutes. Heat 15-0 run to lead 62-38 with five minutes still left in the half. Heat bench, without a player that has ever played for them, has outscored Rockets reserves, 22-11. – 8:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Guy on triple-double pace, with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists with 5:15 left in second period. – 8:00 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

I don’t mind seeing the Rockets lose at all. That’s part of the process. But Kyle Guy destroying them is a bit unsettling. – 7:59 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Miami is on a 15-0 run. They lead it by 24. They’ve got 22 points from players who have never played in a Heat uniform, let alone practiced with them. Kyle Guy has 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. – 7:59 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

update: we’re on a 15-0 run and lead 62-38

see also: Kyle Guy can hoop – 7:59 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

This is the first 12-point, four-rebound, four-assist, three-steal game of Kyle Guy’s career. He’s been with the Heat for 19 minutes. – 7:59 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat, with just five regulars in uniform, ahead of Rockets 62-38. – 7:58 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Guy ain’t giving up no minutes to Mario Chalmers. – 7:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Guy for Sixth Man of the Year? – 7:58 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

There’s 6 minutes left in the second quarter and the Heat have 60 points led by Kyle Guy, Nik Stauskas, Caleb Martin, etc

What an end to the year – 7:57 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

hear me out: if kyle guy is voted an all-star starter but his 10-day has expired, what happens? – 7:57 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Kyle Guy #NBAVote – 7:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat’s bench, which includes six players on 10-day contracts, is outscoring the Rockets’ bench 22-11. – 7:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Guy up to 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting in nine minutes. His NBA career-high is 17 points. – 7:51 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets getting blown out by guys (and a Guy) who have to wear nametags on the front of the uniform so their teammates will know what to call them. – 7:51 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets have completely cratered since the botched fastbreak – 7:51 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Caleb carrying that momentum into the 2nd. Kaboom. pic.twitter.com/Y3fn6Vdxbu – 7:48 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The more I watch Caleb Martin, the more I feel he’s so underrated

Not just perfecting his three-ball and providing some rim pressure on offense, but he’s always in the right spot defensively

He just does winning things – 7:47 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

With Nik Stauskas opening the second quarter for Miami, the NBA has now seem 541 different players appear in a game in December alone.

That’s more than have played in any other full SEASON in league history. – 7:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Guy’s 10 points are his career high for an NBA half. – 7:44 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Finding the bottom of the net early and often from distance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/orGCjxIq7H – 7:43 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Guy has already tied his NBA career-high for a half with nine points. – 7:42 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

End of 1.

Rockets: 30

Heat: 41

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/8dkZaSeutW – 7:42 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat 41, Rockets 30 after 1. Heat on 17-3 run since Rockets went to their bench. Heat shoot 66.7 %, 7 of 10 on 3s and commit one turnover. Rockets defense still rarely gets in the way, especially off the bench. – 7:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If Kyle Guy and Nik Stauskas start raining down threes on these 10 days with the Heat, I’m just going to assume they can make any shooter into a productive NBA player. – 7:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Guy with 19 of Miami’s 41 first quarter points

Never thought I’d say that – 7:41 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 41, Rockets 30. Heat shooting 7 of 10 on threes. – 7:40 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat put up 41 in the first quarter with 206 guys out. – 7:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 41, Rockets 30 at end of one. Butler 10 points for Heat, Herro six assists. – 7:40 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

At the New Year’s Eve #Rockets game with the family. My daughter says Heat guard Kyle Guy looks like a TikTok’er. pic.twitter.com/lnLAzOGOuL – 7:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Guy’s nine-point first quarter is the highest scoring quarter of Guy’s NBA career. – 7:34 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

3-3 from downtown so far in his debut.

Kyle Guy, everyone. pic.twitter.com/Q9b8rwQ3wV – 7:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The nine points are the highest scoring quarter of Kyle Guy’s NBA career. – 7:33 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets lineup has two second-year players, Tate and Brooks, and three rookies, Christopher, Sengun and Nix. – 7:32 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Rockets might want to cover that Guy. – 7:31 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

this Guy can shoot 😳 – 7:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Guy now with nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep. That Heat developmental system even produces gems in 24 hours. – 7:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Kyle Guy cannot be stopped. Has taken three 3s and hit three 3s. – 7:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Guy next in the Robinson, Strus lineage, 3 of 3 on 3s. – 7:29 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Guy with six points on 2-of-2 shooting from three-point range in two minutes. – 7:29 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Jimmy hits the spin move and currently leads the way with 10. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/MFpR0nQjKZ – 7:26 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

As the Heat go to the bench, the entire Heat second unit tonight has combined to play 0 games for Miami this season. – 7:26 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Guy and Haywood Highsmith are the Heat’s first two reserves in the game. – 7:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler doing what he wants to begin this one offensively

Waiting out clear-outs and going

That’s his formula right now – 7:25 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Guy and Haywood Highsmith as Heat’s first two reserves. – 7:25 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets defense has been considerably better than it was to start against the Lakers, and the Heat have made 7 of 9 shots, with assists on five of them. – 7:22 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

That’s what Tyler Herro will have to do every time Wood switches onto him

Length still truly slows him down offensively

It places limitations

But waiting out the play and feeding Yurtseven with a guard on his back is the read – 7:19 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Kevin Porter Jr. diving after a loose ball seemed to impress Jimmy Butler, who rushed over to help him up. Takes one to know one, I guess. – 7:18 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

This is the first game that Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have played in together since Dec. 6. – 7:13 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

#Rockets starters for New Year’s Eve! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/IOAOSW3jSk – 7:09 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Many cheers for Tomball’s Jimmy Butler in introductions. – 7:06 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Final preparations underway, who’s tuned in?? pic.twitter.com/J7kdpqC6N3 – 7:04 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Last game of 2021! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5FZNaMGqPH – 7:00 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Let’s run it back, @Mario Chalmers!

Sound On // @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/oIskqyUaWC – 6:52 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Tom Thibodeau will face OKC assistant-turned-head-coach Mike Wilks tonight. Thibs said he coached him as assistant when Wilks was a guard in Houston. Wilks is from Milwaukee, used to be buddies with Latrell Sprewell. – 6:46 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

None of the Heat’s six reserves tonight have played a single minute for the team this season. – 6:43 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

#Rockets starters vs. Miami: Gordon, Wood, Nwaba, Green and KPJ. Remember – Silas found out Tate was available about two hours ago.

Miami will start Butler, Herro, Lowry, Martin and Yurtseven – 6:38 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Yurtseven starting for the Heat.

Coming off the bench: Chalmers (!), Guy, Stauskas, Highsmith, Holman, Silva. – 6:37 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat starting Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler and Omer Yurtseven tonight. – 6:35 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Nwaba, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.

Heat starters: Butler, Martin, Yurtseven, Herro, Lowry. – 6:34 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Here’s to our final 5️⃣ of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/2flLYY47YL – 6:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat listing a starting lineup of Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Those are the only five core players available tonight. – 6:33 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Is tomorrow 2022 or 2012?

Welcome back, Rio. pic.twitter.com/S9CcYijwum – 6:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

After an eventful few days, the Heat has enough to play tonight vs. the Rockets. Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry are both available miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra on a crazy 72 hours and what it has been like to welcome back Chalmers and Silva – 6:20 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Mario Chalmers and Tyler Herro might be on the floor together tonight. HeatTwitter must be like … pic.twitter.com/Rb2Pdjbb3L – 6:16 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MIAvsHOU UPDATE: Coach Spo says Jimmy Butler (ankle) is ready to go for tonight’s game. – 6:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra on Heat adding Chris Silva, Mario Chalmers, “It’s like going back in time.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler back in action. – 6:09 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

LOWRY IN THE BUILDING pic.twitter.com/kYTNKHp3qt – 6:04 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Another Nuggets player in health and safety protocols: Monte Morris

He joins Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji. All four are all out tomorrow against the Rockets, the team says. – 6:02 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Murray, Porter, Dozier, Howard, Green, Hyland, Morris, Nnaji are all out against Houston.

Gordon, Rivers & Cancar are questionable. pic.twitter.com/XjExGPG76d – 5:53 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

The win for the Celtics Friday afternoon snapped a 4-game losing streak without Jayson Tatum. They hadn’t beaten a team with a winning record without Tatum in nearly two years (Miami – Jan. 28, 2020).

Since 2018, the Celtics had been 5-14 without him. – 5:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra has brought up the word “core” a few times in this pre-game zoom

Mentions they’re going to lean on the core Lowry, Butler, and Herro pretty heavily

“We have enough,” he says once again

And tonight, I’d actually agree – 5:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra is optimistic that the Heat will get players back sooner than expected with the NBA shortening the return-to-play quarantine to five days for those in protocols. – 5:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra says it’s like “people coming back from a school break,” with Kyle Lowry returning from protocols and Jimmy Butler being back

@5ReasonsSports – 5:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Mario Chalmers:

“He was ready to go and got on a flight pretty quickly. Just having him around today is like going back in time.”

Calls it “an easy decision,” since he stays in contact with him and he worked out down in Miami in August-September – 5:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra says he has been in touch with Mario Chalmers since the summer and that Chalmers had worked out with Heat before camp, “It’s just like going back in time.” – 5:37 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (ankle) is ready to play today. – 5:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (ankle) is “ready to go.” – 5:35 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat press conference room. Miss you guys. pic.twitter.com/gr0Z4CguxB – 5:33 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets coach Stephen Silas said he expects to have his regulars available for the second half of the back-to-back tomorrow vs. Denver as long as their minutes do not get extended too much tonight vs. Miami. – 5:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Stephen Silas on facing the shorthanded Heat, “They still have Lowry, Butler and Herro,” and, “Miami has a way of doing things, and that’s what we want to get to.” – 5:18 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

NYE drip ✌🏼

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/FqR54HjHyV – 5:11 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Lakers fans trying to sell Rockets fans on a trade for Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/HjmlVsmnUo – 5:11 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

There have been no additional positive cases found among Heat players from today’s round of COVID-19 testing, so far. – 5:00 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Jae’Sean Tate and Kyle Lowry have both cleared health & safety protocols before tonight’s Rockets/Heat game. – 5:00 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets say Jae’Sean Tate cleared health and safety protocols. – 4:58 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

riding into 2022 like 🛴💨 pic.twitter.com/N4tiVpoAhX – 4:57 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Moochie Norris to take the First Shot as part of the Rockets’ Flashback Friday series. In a game pitting Alperen Sengun and Omer Yurtseven I sort of thought Omer Asik would be back but you can’t go wrong with Moochie. – 4:41 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate has cleared health and safety protocols and is available to play against the Heat tonight. Heat guard Kyle Lowry also moved from out to available. – 4:34 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Remix night on New Year’s Eve! 🔥

⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/mKoLbRjsc3 – 4:17 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets rookie guard Josh Christopher joins us next on @SportsRadio610

audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:15 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Heat say Kyle Lowry is no longer in health and safety protocols and is available for tonight’s game against Houston. – 4:03 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Miami Heat say Kyle Lowry is no longer in health and safety protocols and is cleared to play. – 4:02 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MIAvsHOU UPDATE: Kyle Lowry is no longer in health and safety protocols and is available for tonight’s game. – 4:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat on track to have enough to play vs. Rockets, as Lowry clears protocols and Silva returns miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat on track to have 10 available tonight, and that number will go up if Jimmy Butler can play – 3:54 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

One Heat player, Kyle Lowry, has been cleared from Health & Safety protocols. So they now have 7 in the H & S protocols, but should several more than the required minimum of 8 players available to play tonight’s game at #Rockets … though things could always change… – 3:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat bring back Chris Silva signed on emergency deal; Kyle Lowry out of protocols, available. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat could have starting lineup of Yurtseven, Martin, Butler, Herro, Lowry in Houston. – 3:43 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry now available to play tonight in Houston

Jimmy Butler questionable

Tyler Herro obviously ready to go

Mario Chalmers 6th man of the year case starts now

They have enough – 3:33 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry is now listed as available for tonight’s game vs. Rockets. – 3:32 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kyle Lowry plans to play tonight in Houston. – 3:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry is out of protocols and listed as available to play tonight for Heat in Houston. – 3:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat add another familiar face, Chris Silva signed to emergency deal amid COVID breakout. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… It appears Heat will have enough to play at 7 p.m. Eastern tonight on road vs. Rockets. – 3:23 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

CELTICS BIGGEST LEAD – 2021-22

31 – @ PORTLAND – DECEMBER 4, 2021

30 – VS. PHOENIX – DECEMBER 31, 2021**

29 – VS. HOUSTON – NOVEMBER 22, 2021

** 1:15 remaining, 2nd quarter – 2:14 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Currently available for Heat tonight in Houston:

— Tyler Herro

— Caleb Martin

— Omer Yurtseven

— Mario Chalmers

— Chris Silva

— Nik Stauskas

— Kyle Guy

— Aric Holman

— Haywood Highsmith

(Jimmy Butler, ankle, still questionable. Kyle Lowry might clear protocols.) – 2:13 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

As of now, the Heat is on track to have nine available players tonight vs. Rockets. That number will go up if Jimmy Butler and/or Kyle Lowry can play tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:10 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2018, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 43 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists in a 113-101 win over the Grizzlies.

Harden, who made 21 FT, is one of two players in NBA history to record a triple-double with 20 FTM. The other is Oscar Robertson (12/27/64). pic.twitter.com/JcK2rdeewe – 2:01 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Chalmers – #15

Silva – #30

Stauskas – #9

Holman – #35

Highsmith – #24

Guy – #5 – 1:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Going to be honest, did not expect to receive a Heat press release on Dec. 31, 2021 with this headline, “HEAT SIGN CHALMERS, SILVA AND STAUSKAS.” – 1:53 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

More info on today’s signings of Chalmers, Silva & Stauskas ⬇️ gohe.at/3HkPDQg – 1:51 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Your Dec. 31 Miami Heat

G: Chalmers / Guy

G: Herro / Stauskas / Highsmith

F: Butler (Q)

F: Martin / Holman

C: Yurtseven / Silva – 1:50 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed guard Nik Stauskas to a 10-day contract using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. pic.twitter.com/U7pQ9DkhsR – 1:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat formally announces the signings of Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva as COVID-19 replacement players. Nik Stauskas signing will be next.

Heat expected to have six COVID-19 replacement players in uniform tonight vs. Rockets. – 1:43 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Chris Silva to a 10-day contract using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. pic.twitter.com/CHpa3Dwwi8 – 1:37 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

It is official: The team announces that Mario Chalmers has signed his Heat deal, and will wear No. 15 again. He has his number back. – 1:32 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed guard Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. He will wear #15. pic.twitter.com/LSoLGOmUOS – 1:31 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

pic.twitter.com/P4LHL2L2gA – 1:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat set to bring back familiar faces Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva as COVID-19 replacements. Also, a Kyle Lowry update ahead of tonight’s game in Houston miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Is it beginning to look like summer league for the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:04 PM