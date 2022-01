Levana is a platform for generating leverage on any asset. It is a financial tool for traders to increase their exposure to tradable assets. The core product is a leveraged synthetic asset trading platform for perpetual swaps. The team is composed of sci-fi, fantasy and adventure geeks, so we decided to trailblaze the Terra NFT space. Levana Leveraged Index tokens (LLI's) are being used to create a trading pool for the first product we are bringing to market.

