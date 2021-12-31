ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

888 Holdings Share News

 2 days ago

888 advances international growth plans as William Hill deal nears. 888 expects to complete William Hill deal in second quarter of 2022. 888 sells bingo business for USD50 million to Broadway Gaming. (Sharecast News) - Online gambling group 888 Holdings on Wednesday said it had sold its bingo businesses...

Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Derwent London (DLN)

Derwent London plc ("the Company") In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Derwent London plc would like to notify the market of the following:. At the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 112,208,510 ordinary shares of 5 pence each with voting rights. The Company...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Activities Summary 2021, Q4 Update & AGM Results

("Tally" or the "Company") Activities Summary 2021, Q4 Update and AGM Results. Tally Ltd, the money innovator that developed the Tally full-reserve non-fiat banking platform and physical-gold digital money, tally®, is pleased to update shareholders about the Company's activities and objectives. tally® is an asset-based money (not government issued...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED December 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 0 Euro shares in December 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Hunting becomes sole shareholder of Hunting Energy Services UK

(Alliance News) - Hunting PLC announced on Friday that it was restructuring its European oil country tubular goods businesses. The London-based supplier to the oil and gas industry said the restructuring would serve to simplify its operating presence in the regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Hunting is...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS SUMMARY: US warns against taking cruises; UK asks NYE caution

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Friday. Vinci said it has completed the acquisition of Grupo ACS's energy business for EUR4.9 billion. "This is a major milestone in Vinci's strategy of creating a global leader in engineering, works and services focused on the energy sector, and of developing renewable energy concession projects. Through this strategy, the group intends to broaden its concession portfolio and extend its average maturity, while contributing to the environmental transition," the French construction firm said. The deal for the business, Cobra IS, was first announced on April 1. Paris-headquartered Vinci said Cobra IS has 9 greenfield concession projects under development or construction, which are mainly electrical transmission networks in Latin America.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET PRE-OPEN: Mercia to see windfall from Faradion sale

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to end a largely upbeat year with a whimper, with traders likely to continue monitoring the Omicron variant's surge into the new year. IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open down 32.41 points, or 0.4%, at 7,370.60...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

888 advances international growth plans as William Hill deal nears

(Alliance News) - 888 Holdings PLC on Friday confirmed it expects to complete its purchase of William Hill's non-US business from Caesars Entertainment Inc in the second quarter of 2022, as the bookmaker progresses with international expansion plans. Shares in 888 closed down 1.7% at 301.00 pence on Friday in...
GAMBLING
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks dip on final day of 2021 but FTSE gains 14% YTD

(Sharecast News) - London stocks dipped on the final day of 2021 but were higher overall for the year, as investors continued to mull the impact of the Omicron Covid variant. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.25% at 7,384.54. Nevertheless, that left the top-flight index just over 14% higher year-to-date - its best yearly performance since 2016.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Supply@ME Capital makes progress as it looks to calmer market backdrop

(Alliance News) - Shares in Supply@ME Capital PLC on Friday tumbled despite reporting a "transformational" period, though it stands to reap the benefits next year. Shares Supply@ME closed down 22% at 0.17 pence each in London on Friday. The inventory monetisation services provider expects to complete the first inventory monetisation...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Individual investors grade their 2021 portfolio performance

* Real estate leads S&P sectors up; comm svcs, tech only. * Banks, chips, transports green; FANG Index falls. Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS GRADE THEIR...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Walls & Futures suffers widened loss on bid defence costs

Walls & Futures REIT PLC - London-based designer and developer of specialist social housing - Reports widened pretax loss of GBP201,000 for the first half that ended September 30, compared to GBP52,000 a year before. Net asset value on September 30 is down 5.8% to 96 pence per share from 102p on March 31. The growing loss is blamed on the GBP169,000 in direct costs of defending against Virgata Services' unsuccessful takeover attempt. "Despite the ongoing economic challenges affecting the property market by Covid-19, 100% of our specialist supported housing rents have been collected," company notes.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 31/12/2021

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -18.47 at 7384.54 points, a movement of -0.25%, showing a uncertain fall in the market. Kingfisher (KGF) was a heavily traded share, with around £752.9m (0.106%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 33% of the companies in the FTSE...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-In 2021, the S&P 500 almost partied like it was 1995

* U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield edges down to ~1.50%. Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. IN 2021, THE S&P 500 ALMOST PARTIED LIKE IT WAS 1995 (0900. EST/1400 GMT)
STOCKS

