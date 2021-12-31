ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

888 advances international growth plans as William Hill deal nears

(Alliance News) - 888 Holdings PLC on Friday confirmed it expects to complete its purchase of William Hill's non-US business from Caesars Entertainment Inc in the second quarter of 2022, as the bookmaker progresses with international expansion plans. Shares in 888 closed down 1.7% at 301.00 pence on Friday...

