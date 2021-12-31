888 advances international growth plans as William Hill deal nears

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Friday. Vinci said it has completed the acquisition of Grupo ACS's energy business for EUR4.9 billion. "This is a major milestone in Vinci's strategy of creating a global leader in engineering, works and services focused on the energy sector, and of developing renewable energy concession projects. Through this strategy, the group intends to broaden its concession portfolio and extend its average maturity, while contributing to the environmental transition," the French construction firm said. The deal for the business, Cobra IS, was first announced on April 1. Paris-headquartered Vinci said Cobra IS has 9 greenfield concession projects under development or construction, which are mainly electrical transmission networks in Latin America.

