Pecatonica, Illinois had a median home sale price of $78,750 of two homes in November 2021

Landlords leaving the market have accounted for almost one in four home sales over the past three months, the latest survey has found.Average house prices rose by 2.24% nationally in the last three months of year, half the figure recorded between June and September as demand eased and the market calmed, the REA Average House Price survey has revealed.While investor properties are adding to supply in urban centres, selling prices in commuter areas saw three times the growth experienced in the major cities.The data also reveals some agents have seen a significant slump in demand for “do-er uppers” due to a...

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO