My mother once told me that I only called her with the bad news, and never the good—and without much reflection, I realized she was right. The last two years have been tough for most, shaping and shifting our lives on nearly every level, in many cases until they are nearly unrecognizable. Amid an ongoing global pandemic, it’s safe to say nearly all of us have harped on the bad. But what about the good? With a new year around the corner, we’re taking time to focus on the silver linings. And a great place to start is with those that took a problem and turned it into an opportunity. Ahead four creatives share their personal stories of how they launched a company in the middle of a pandemic.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO