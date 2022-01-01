Lions want to re-sign veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Jalen Reeves-Maybin has made 57 tackles for the Lions this season. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

“There’s a number of guys, but I mean certainly one of the first ones that pops in my head is, Jalen Reeves-Maybin pops up,” Campbell said (via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press). “I know he missed a couple of games here due to injury, but when he’s been out there on defense and on special teams, he just, he makes plays. He’s a football player. And that doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Reeves-Maybin, a 2017 fourth-round pick, has spent his whole career in Detroit. Last offseason, after losing Jarrad Davis to the Jets in free agency, the Lions brought him back on a one-year, $2.38 million deal. Since then, he’s responded with a pair of forced fumbles and 57 tackles, tied for fifth on the team. Not too shabby for a player who spent much of his previous years as a special teamer.

“He will have his chance to be our starting inside linebacker,” Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said earlier this week. “He’s had a great year. Still has a ways to go, but we’re excited about that player.”

Of course, there hasn’t been much excitement in Detroit outside of Reeves-Maybin, but the Lions will have plenty of draft ammo to work with this offseason. Now at 2-12-1, they’ll wrap up the year with games against the Seahawks and Packers.