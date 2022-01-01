ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions want to re-sign veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcZbX_0daCrGpX00
Jalen Reeves-Maybin has made 57 tackles for the Lions this season. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a number of guys, but I mean certainly one of the first ones that pops in my head is, Jalen Reeves-Maybin pops up,” Campbell said (via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press). “I know he missed a couple of games here due to injury, but when he’s been out there on defense and on special teams, he just, he makes plays. He’s a football player. And that doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Reeves-Maybin, a 2017 fourth-round pick, has spent his whole career in Detroit. Last offseason, after losing Jarrad Davis to the Jets in free agency, the Lions brought him back on a one-year, $2.38 million deal. Since then, he’s responded with a pair of forced fumbles and 57 tackles, tied for fifth on the team. Not too shabby for a player who spent much of his previous years as a special teamer.

He will have his chance to be our starting inside linebacker,” Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said earlier this week. “He’s had a great year. Still has a ways to go, but we’re excited about that player.”

Of course, there hasn’t been much excitement in Detroit outside of Reeves-Maybin, but the Lions will have plenty of draft ammo to work with this offseason. Now at 2-12-1, they’ll wrap up the year with games against the Seahawks and Packers.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Lions QB Jared Goff lands on Reserve/COVID-19 list

After a shocking win over the Cardinals yesterday, the Lions will be looking to carry that momentum into next weekend’s game against the Falcons. Unfortunately, Detroit might have to go for their second-straight win without their starting QB. The Lions announced Monday that they’ve placed quarterback Jared Goff on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Lions QB Jared Goff doubtful for Week 17 vs. Seahawks

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday that quarterback Jared Goff is doubtful to play this Sunday in Seattle, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. A lingering knee injury is looking more and more likely to hold Goff out of his second straight game. It looks like Campbell is...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Can Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions QB of the future? Lions fans are split

Earlier this week, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked on local radio station 97.1 The Ticket whether Jared Goff could be the team’s quarterback of the future. Campbell may not have used strong language, but he clearly threw his support behind the 27-year-old quarterback. “Yeah, man, I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Seahawks#American Football#The Detroit Free Press#Packers
kempercountymessenger.com

Sixteen Lions Sign to Play on Next Level

The Lions of East Mississippi Community College had 16 players from their 2021 football team sign national letters of intent with four-year universities during the NCAA’s early signing period. With 10 players on offense and six on defense moving on to the next level, EMCC sent five wide receivers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ex-QB Lamar Jackson grits it out for Rams

After missing the last 2 games with an ankle injury, ex-Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday for the Ravens to prepare for a game against the Rams. The Louisville legend injured his ankle on Dec. 12th when the Ravens lost to a “sweater-party” to Cleveland. The question is whether or not he will suit up on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
FanSided

4 reasons the Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here are four reasons why they will come away with the victory. There may not be a plethora of ways to overcome a challenge as difficult as the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Las Vegas Raiders must figure out a way to carve out a victory in a matchup that could make or break their challenging 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

Key Packers Contributor Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

While the Minnesota Vikings wll be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers won’t exactly be playing at full strength either. On Friday, the Packers ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. The Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy