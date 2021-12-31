ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Batterson: A New Year With New Possibilities

Radio NB
 1 day ago

This week Shannon sits down with author Pastor Mark Batterson to discuss...

radionb.com

Berkeleyan Online

For the New Year, Try Imagining Your Best Possible Life

When I was in my late 20s, I was living in Santa Barbara and wondering about the course of my life. I had a job that was interesting enough, but it came with a terrible boss who actively sabotaged my work. I’d been in a few serious relationships, but none of them panned out. I’d enjoyed working at a university, but hoped to use my science background more and, perhaps, tap into my creativity. I wanted something different, possibly even a new town. But I wasn’t sure exactly what I wanted or how to get there.
LIFESTYLE
hannapub.com

Georgiann Potts: Different traditions to mark start of new year

Writer’s Note: Confession time: I am not sorry to see 2021 leave us. Not one bit. Oh, there have been some very happy moments. We actually finally got to see in person all three of our children and the three lovely people they added to complete our family. That marked the first time in much too long. Being with our granddaughters and adjusting to how much they had changed in the past nearly two years we’d been apart was both a treat and a shock. Time moves on. The hugs were longer than usual.
FRANCE
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
lebomag.com

Outreach: Happy New Year (Yes, it’s possible)

2022 — is here! Hooray, we made it! Happy New Year to all! Typically, we use the New Year to reflect on the past year and create new habits for the upcoming year. But we all know there was nothing typical about 2021, a year filled with continued efforts to navigate living, working and socializing during a pandemic, and which continued to bring various challenges.
NEW YEAR
Radio NB

What Are The Origins Of Holiday Traditions?

This week, an Anthropologist and Astronomer, Anthony Aveni joins Abby in the classroom to help with explaining the origins of mainstream holiday traditions. Anthony explains the historical, religious, and cultural influence on some universal holiday traditions, and they also discuss how these traditions become an integral component of Americans’ holiday routine.
SOCIETY
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Washington Post

Why so many guns on Christmas cards? Because Jesus was ‘manly and virile.’

Peter Manseau is the curator of American religion at the Smithsonian and the author of 10 books, including the forthcoming novel “The Maiden of All Our Desires.”. When two members of Congress shared images of their well-armed families gathered in front of Christmas trees recently, many assumed it was merely an act of provocation, a loaded gesture designed to exasperate opponents and excite supporters. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), responding to the photographs posted by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), asked on Twitter, “Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’?”
RELIGION
Jennifer March, MS

Taking Your Power Back From a Narcissist

The greatest weapon that a narcissist has is power — take that away and they have nothing. I sat across from them at the kitchen table, my foot nervously tapping on the ground. They sat across from me, eyes cast downward and a stern face with a hint of a menacing grin.

