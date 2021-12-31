The Best Independent Coffee Shops in the South

There are drinks you can get at Starbucks, and then there are drinks you can only get at Starbucks. One of the chain's most iconic — and most ordered — beverages is the Frappuccino. If you've never had one, the best way to describe it is a frozen, sometimes coffee-based blended drink with a consistency somewhere between a smoothie and a milkshake. It was first created as a test by a Starbucks employee in 1995, and it quickly became a hit (via Taste of Home). While the first two flavors were simple — coffee and mocha — there are now thousands of Frappuccino flavors and customizations available, from year-round flavors like Caramel and Vanilla Bean Creme to seasonal selects like Strawberry Funnel Cake in the summer and Sugar Cookie in the winter.

