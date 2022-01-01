ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bernard Kerik provides batch of documents to Jan. 6 select committee

By Nicholas Wu and Kyle Cheney
POLITICO
POLITICO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YChBI_0daCkHSn00
Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik is pictured in White Plains, N.Y. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Updated: 12/31/2021 08:34 PM EST

A key adviser to Donald Trump’s legal team in their post-election quest to unearth evidence of fraud has delivered a trove of documents to Jan. 6 investigators describing those efforts.

Bernard Kerik, the former New York City Police commissioner and ally of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, also provided a “privilege log” describing materials he declined to provide to the committee.

Among the withheld documents is one titled “DRAFT LETTER FROM POTUS TO SEIZE EVIDENCE IN THE INTEREST OF NATIONAL SECURITY FOR THE 2020 ELECTIONS.” Kerik’s attorney Timothy Parlatore provided the privilege log to the panel, which said the file originated on Dec. 17, a day before Trump huddled in the Oval Office with advisers including former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, where they discussed the option of seizing election equipment in states whose results Trump was attempting to overturn.

Trump ultimately opted against that strategy, but his consideration of the option is one of the key questions the panel is probing as part of its broader investigation into attempts to overturn the election.

It’s unclear whether the letter is related to the same plan and if Trump knew of its existence. Kerik withheld it, describing it as privileged because of its classification as “attorney work product.”



Another document provided by Kerik to the panel included emails between Kerik and associates about paying for rooms at the Willard Hotel. Kerik had been subpoenaed by the panel on Nov. 8 as part of its investigation into the so-called war room at the Willard Hotel, where Trump allies met to strategize about preventing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory. The panel had originally sent a letter accompanying the subpoena that had incorrectly suggested Kerik was in the war room on Jan. 5, leading Kerik to demand an apology .

The Jan. 6 select committee declined to comment on the new materials.

As part of a seven-page letter to the panel, Parlatore told the committee the former police commissioner would accept a voluntary interview with the panel on Jan. 13, 2022, though he expressed concerns about the conditions of the interview and whether a transcript and recording would be released immediately after, or whether Parlatore could make his own recording of the proceedings.

According to Parlatore, the panel retracted its agreement for a voluntary interview and demanded a deposition instead after he sent his letter to the committee. He expressed dismay at the committee’s retraction of the voluntary interview.

“They seem more interested in creating an appearance of noncompliance than conducting an actual investigation,” he said in a text message.

Another 22-page document , titled "STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS PLAN - GIULIANI PRESIDENTIAL LEGAL DEFENSE TEAM," describes a 10-day blitz aimed at Republican House and Senate members to pressure them to vote against certifying the 2020 election results. The effort was focused, according to the document, on six swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The document says its primary channels to disseminate messaging on these efforts included "presidential tweets" as well as talk radio, conservative bloggers, social media influencers, Trump campaign volunteers and other media allies. A list of "key team members" supporting the effort included "Freedom Caucus Members" — a reference to the group of hardline House conservatives, some of whom backed Trump's effort to overturn the election.

Other team members listed include: Rudy Giuliani, "Peter Navarro Team" and "identified legislative leaders" in each of the six swing states.

The document also described a list of actions the group intended to organize, including "protests at weak members' homes," "protests at local officials homes/offices" and "protests in DC - rally for key House and Senate members."

It is unclear if Kerik would appear for a deposition instead of an interview. A Dec. 23 letter to the panel from Parlatore had included disputed claims that the Jan. 6 panel was structurally invalid and called its deposition process "fatally flawed." The panel has previously rejected those arguments.

Parlatore declined to comment on the withheld documents but said they hoped the committee would agree to conditions allowing the full disclosure of all documents.

Comments / 290

Bad O Knows
1d ago

It's time to fast forward on the Domestic Terrorist on Jan 6 that tried to overthrow our Election System, Republic, and Democracy they were on the verge of treason normally punishable by death.

Reply(79)
73
Rodger Chung
21h ago

The only voter fraud and attempt to steal the election was committed by trump and the Republicans...They haven't produced any evidence of voter fraud against democrats...but the select committee has produced 300 + witnesses testifying under oath, 35,000 pages of documents, Metadata, burner phones, emails, phone records and text messages against trump and many complicit Republicans...and the dead people who voted, voted for trump, not Biden!

Reply(20)
27
Gotta change
15h ago

judge a person by the company they keep. In trumps case.. they are all CRIMINALS.. When will they start serving JAIL TIME?

Reply(10)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Indy100

Rudy Giuliani’s spiral of decline - 20 years after he was named Time’s Person of the Year

It’s been 20 years since Rudy Giuliani was named Time’s Person of the Year - and his fêted time as mayor of NYC ended - and oh how the mighty have fallen.“Sixteen hours had passed since the Twin Towers crumbled and fell, and people kept telling Rudy Giuliani to get some rest. The indomitable mayor of New York City had spent the day and night holding his town together,” read Time magazine’s December 2001 excerpt on Giuliani. Another part read, “With the President out of sight for most of that day, Giuliani became the voice of America. Every time...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
blogforarizona.net

Latest Developments In January 6 Committee Investigation

Latest Developments In January 6 Committee Investigation. While we were all distracted by the Christmas holiday, some important new developments occurred in the January 6 investigation. The Washington Post reported, Thompson says Jan. 6 committee focused on Trump’s hours of silence during attack, weighing criminal referrals:. The House committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Michael Flynn Sues Jan. 6 Committee For Making Him Plead The Fifth Like A Common Criminal

Retired General Michael Flynn has joined the ranks of witnesses suing the January 6 Select Committee to block a subpoena for documents and testimony. Trump’s former National Security Advisor, who resigned after he got caught lying about his conversations with the Russian ambassador and was subsequently prosecuted for making false statements to the FBI, spent the last year flogging the Big Lie. He publicly urged Trump to declare martial law and seize all the voting machines in swing states which voted for President Biden, and advocated that the former president appoint attorney Sidney Powell as special counsel to investigate bogus claims of election fraud during a contentious Oval Office meeting on December 18, 2020.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Government
NBC News

Trump ally and Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry's House committee collision course

The House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has moved into a new stage as, for the first time, it targets a sitting member of Congress: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. While it is unusual for Congress to investigate one of its own members, it is equally unusual for a sitting lawmaker to be accused of aiding an attempt to overturn a presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernard Kerik
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#The Oval Office
Mic

Trump adviser reveals exactly how Republicans planned to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump’s inner circle had a plan to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Just ask them and they’ll tell you all about it. Peter Navarro, Trump’s resident hype man in the White House and a guy who invented a fake source to quote in his own books, wrote in his recently published memoir that he and far-right figurehead Steve Bannon worked together with Republican members of Congress to launch an effort to prevent Joe Biden’s legitimate victory from being certified. They called the scheme the Green Bay Sweep, and they swear that they were close to executing it — if it weren’t for that gosh darn violent insurrection attempt carried out by Trump supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sacramento Bee

Why I’ve never been more worried about American democracy — and what we can do to save it

Looking back at 2021, the most significant constitutional development occurred in the first few days of the year: Our democracy survived. The guardrails of democracy held, but just barely. The lesson should be to enact legal changes to make a coup less likely in the future. But it hasn’t happened yet, and new laws enacted in many states make the dangers even greater for the presidential election in 2024 and beyond.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law.com

The Jan. 6 Select Committee Faces Many Hurdles: The Morning Minute

CAPITOL PUNISHMENT - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is preparing to ramp up its probe—but, as you might expect, the subjects of that investigation are not going to make it easy. As Law.com’s Andrew Goudsward reports, legal challenges against the panel have already mounted. Allies of former President Donald Trump who have been subpoenaed for information about the leadup to the violence Jan. 6 and Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election have raised a variety of objections to those demands, including executive privilege and alleged First and Fourth Amendment violations. And increasingly they’re going to court to press their objections. Some legal experts have suggested the lawsuits are a stall tactic, a way to forestall potential criminal contempt charges and delay the committee’s work until an expected Republican takeover of the House in 2023 shuts down the investigation. The federal appeals court in D.C. has already upheld the legality of the committee and found that it has a valid legislative purpose to subpoena White House records. But lawyers representing potential witnesses have accused the committee of abusing its subpoena power, issuing demands that intrude on personal privacy and violate constitutional principles. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols of the District of Columbia, a Trump appointee, has been assigned several of the cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Judge rejects Michael Flynn lawsuit against 6 January committee a day after he filed it

Michael Flynn has lost his bid in court to block the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January riots from obtaining his phone records in the lead up to the insurrection.The committee informed the former national security adviser that it wanted to question him about a meeting he had with Donald Trump and others at the White House last December.At the meeting, the group allegedly “discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers, and continuing to spread the message that the November 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud,” reported CNBC.Mr Flynn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas City Star

What did Josh Hawley know, and when did he know it? House committee deserves answers

Almost exactly one year ago, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri became the first U.S. senator to announce formal opposition to the election of Joe Biden as president. It was a decision that shamed Missouri, and the nation. Now, a year later, Americans must understand Hawley’s role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, and the effort to keep Donald Trump in office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview GOP congressman

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is seeking information from Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pennsylvania, a leader of the House Freedom Caucus who communicated with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ahead of the attack. This letter is the committee's first known request to a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
161K+
Followers
10K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy