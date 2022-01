TBF is an ETF which is short long dated bonds as reflected in the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. The ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to the inverse (-1x) of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. The fund charges a fairly high management fee of 0.92% and is best used as a temporary hedging tool in a monetary tightening environment for investors that hold high duration portfolios. TBF is not an appropriate buy-and-hold vehicle as it loses its value throughout time. In 2021 TBF would have proven to be an appropriate hedging tool for a technology portfolio as reflected by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK), in both a 50/50 as well as 20/80 hedging ratio formats. Risks/reward metrics are higher in both instances with lower volatility and lower months with negative returns. There are increased discussions around a technology sector underperformance on the back of higher rates in 2022 and TBF is a good tool to consider for high duration hedging purposes. With inflation higher, unemployment at 50-years lows, the Fed will follow its dual mandate of "stable prices" and "maximum employment" by raising rates in 2022. The market participants' question is around how aggressively will the Fed pursue its targets and what is the timing. For duration conscious investors TBF is a good liquid tool to utilize in a portfolio in order to hedge some of the long end rates implications from a hawkish Fed.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO