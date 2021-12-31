ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

How to Excel at Dry January in 2022

By Allyson Reedy
5280.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventy-five percent of Americans reported turning to alcohol more since COVID-19 entered our lexicon. A month of sobriety may be just what we need to reset ourselves. Here’s where to start. Type “Dry January” into Google and you’ll get almost three billion results—not bad for a movement that’s...

www.5280.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

The 10 best remedies to cure a hangover

Eggs and avocado are two of the best foods to help cure a hangover. The most effective hangover remedies include eating carbohydrates, salty foods, eggs, or bananas. To cure a hangover, you should hydrate with water and sports drinks to replace lost electrolytes.
HEALTH
vegoutmag.com

Non-Alcoholic Vegan Beer Brands for Dry January

Giving up the booze doesn’t mean giving up the fun!. More and more people are giving Dry January a go this year. Whether you’re one of the many or are just looking for a way to enjoy your favorite brew without the alcohol on occasion, here are seven non-alcoholic vegan beer brands for you to enjoy this Dry January!
DRINKS
theatlanta100.com

Benefits to jumping on the Dry January bandwagon

After the last sip of celebration bubbly, it might be time for a holiday detox. Dry January is an annual tradition for many with plenty of reasons to consider taking part:. • Mood boost – Alcohol is a depressant, so your mood will likely become more stable. • Improved...
HEALTH
Daily Telegram

Health Fusion: Drying out in January and beyond

A lot of people drink more than they normally do during the holiday season. Between the wines, seasonal beers, festive mixed drinks and party punches, it's no wonder people might go a little overboard. But after New Year's Day, when it's time to get back into a normal routine, some people decide it's also time to dry out.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Fitness#Food And Drink#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Americans#Fine Line#Covid
The Independent

Voices: Doing Dry January? Here’s how to maximise your chances of success

We’re fast approaching that time of year when we resolve to make changes. For many, this will be pledging and go without alcohol next month. If this is your plan, you’ll be one of an ever-increasing number taking part in Dry January, organised by Alcohol Change UK – 4000 people signed up when it began in 2013, which swelled to 130,000 last year. And this is just a fraction of the millions who take part unofficially. Although well-intentioned, we all know New Year’s resolutions are easy to make and easy to break. Fortunately, research from behavioural scientists reveals how...
LIFESTYLE
progressivegrocer.com

‘Dry January’ Is Coming, But Are Shoppers Really Shying Away?

While there has been some ballyhoo lately about booze-free trends, recent research suggests that alcohol brands are holding their own and can tap into new avenues for growth. Heading into “Dry January,” a grassroots campaign based on giving up adult beverages for a month, recent data from e-commerce platform MikMak shows that many consumers’ resolutions don’t last very long. According to the firm’s shopping index, online traffic and add-to-cart rates for alcohol actually increased by the second week in January in 2021.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Management Insight: The Opportunity of Dry January

Happy New Year! Well, we made it; maybe a bit battered and bruised. Although now seems like the perfect time for that stiff, celebratory drink, many of us will be going dry this month. Dry January has been a long-standing tradition because many overindulge all year long. From a management point of view, we should carpe the January and curate low- or no-alcohol beverages for our menus too and lean into the dry trend. And, we can practice this style of beverage service beyond this one month, as many a savvy menu includes mocktails more and more.
DRINKS
News4Jax.com

Starting sober: Dry January challenge returns in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that we’re in the New Year – some may consider taking on a “Dry January.” The month challenges people to give up alcohol for 31 days. Dry January started in the UK and is celebrating its 10th year in 2022. Health experts said quitting alcohol-- even for a short time, can help you sleep better, lose weight, and reduce inflammation or bloating.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
warwickadvertiser.com

Community Survey: Are you doing ‘Dry January’ this year?

The holiday season is quickly coming to a close. And for some, that means a fresh start by participating in “Dry January,” a challenge to consume no alcohol for the entire month. Some do it to “detox” after all of the indulging, imbibing, and holiday cheers-ing that goes...
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Dry January: How giving up alcohol for 31 days can improve your health

As the New Year approaches, many will resolve to drink less alcohol or give it up completely. If you can't fathom the thought of going the whole year without your favorite adult beverage, consider Dry January instead. This popular annual tradition involves a short-term commitment to sobriety. Beginning Jan. 1,...
DRINKS
Cancer Health

How much alcohol can I safely drink?

The evidence is clear: Drinking alcohol is associated with a host of health problems, including liver disease and cancer. Public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and others allow for moderate alcohol consumption, but experts emphasize that this level of drinking is lower risk—not necessarily “safe.”
DRINKS
Insider

How much alcohol you have to drink before it weakens your immune system

This article was medically reviewed by Scott Kaiser, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician and geriatrician at Providence Saint John's Health Center. Alcohol does weaken the immune system, when consumed excessively. One to two drinks a day is generally considered safe, and likely doesn't weaken the immune system significantly. You...
DRINKS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy