Basically, silicon carbide ceramic is one of the most advanced materials. As the name suggests, it is made from carbon and silicon. In nature, it’s found as a rare form of mineral moissanite. Since 1893, silicon carbide ceramic has been in production. It is possible to bind the grains of this material. The idea is to make something really hard. Since there is a rising demand for marine engineering, the automobile industry, space technology, and nuclear energy, the demand for this material has also been on the rise. Let’s find out more.

CHEMISTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO