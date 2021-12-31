ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Texas OL signee Malik Agbo to play in 2022 Polynesian Bowl

ourcommunitynow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Texas signee will have a chance to partake in...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polynesian#American Game#American Football#Texas Ol#All American
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart's message to players is clear after Georgia wins

The Georgia Bulldogs posted a blowout win over the Michigan Wolverines in Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal, but coach Kirby Smart was in no mood to celebrate. With time running out in the final minute of the Bulldogs' win, Georgia players were preparing to give Smart the traditional Gatorade bath. Smart, however, was not having it. In fact, he even called timeout to put a stop to it.
GEORGIA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Ric Flair Has Message for Kirby Smart, Reveals He's Rooting for Michigan in College Football Playoff

Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair lives in Georgia, and, at least in the past, openly rooted for the Bulldogs. He helped hype up the team back in 2018 ahead of the College Football Playoff. He also was a celebrity guest picker when the Bulldogs took on Notre Dame in 2019, picking Georgia to win. But in Friday night's CFP semifinal, he isn't rolling with UGA. Why?
MICHIGAN STATE
Sporting News

Jim Harbaugh's salary & net worth: Here's how much money the Michigan coach made in 2021

Back in 2015, Michigan made a major coaching splash, signing Jim Harbaugh to a massive contract to bring him back to his alma mater. Harbaugh had previously guided Stanford to its best seasons in program history in 2010 before leaving for the NFL to join the 49ers. There, he coached the team to three conference championships in his first three years, including a run to the Super Bowl in 2012, where he lost to his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Ravens.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Has Message For College Football World After Win

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers got off to a rocky start during the 2021 season. But as the old saying goes, it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. That became the rallying cry for Clemson this year and it paid dividends. The Tigers rattled off six straight wins at the end of the season, culminating in a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Former Ohio State football player makes stunning allegations about Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson began speaking out about his time with the program and, specifically, former head coach Urban Meyer. For as bad of a head coach as he was on the field, Urban Meyer was doomed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ultimately fired due to the other things. Whether it was not flying home with the team from Ohio, the infamous bar video, or kicking his kicker in warmups, his behavior was unacceptable. But now, his time with Ohio State football is looking as if it was problematic as well.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy