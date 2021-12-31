ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona gas prices are dropping

By Jill Ryan
kjzz.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the COVID-19 variant omicron creates economic hesitation, it too is beginning to affect gas prices. AAA Arizona spokesperson Aldo Vazquez says gas prices are beginning to drop...

Michael Campbell
1d ago

Don’t worry, they’ll be back up and they will surpass what we’ve seen so far. Crude oil has climbed to over $76 per barrel in the past week. Wait 30 days.

