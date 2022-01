On Friday, Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax) revealed several details about her time in WWE, as well as her experience during the filming of Total Divas. Answering a QnA on her Instagram Stories, Jax noted that the filming of Total Divas was “98%” scripted. The show was a success for the E! Network, spanning nine seasons as well as launching a spin-off. Jax was part of the main cast for the final 3 seasons.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO