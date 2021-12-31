ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro faces hostile workplace, retaliation lawsuit

By Max Egener
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBtWe_0daC96cP00 Three workers at a former Hillsboro preschool program say a supervisor sexually harassed them, among other concerns.

Three employees of a preschool program previously run by Hillsboro Parks & Recreation have filed a lawsuit accusing a supervisor of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behaviors in front of staff, students and their parents.

The plaintiffs say the supervisor created a hostile work environment and fraudulently used her position to allow her child to access city services at no cost, according to the lawsuit.

When they reported their concerns to Hillsboro officials, the supervisor allegedly retaliated against them.

The plaintiffs also accused Hillsboro human resources officials of inadequately responding to the supervisor's alleged behavior, maintaining her employment and allowing her to continue working around children.

Hillsboro is the sole defendant in the complaint, which was filed in Washington County Circuit Court on Monday, Dec. 27.

The plaintiffs are seeking nearly $470,000 in damages for whistleblower retaliation and a hostile work environment.

Asked for comment Thursday, Dec. 30, Patrick Preston, spokesperson for Hillsboro, said the city government had not yet officially received the lawsuit, but added that ensuring a respectful workplace is a citywide priority.

"When one of our employees complains, we take it seriously and conduct a thorough investigation," Preston said in an emailed statement. "All City employees are required to adhere to City policies that prohibit discrimination and harassment. ?The City of Hillsboro is working hard to be an employer of choice in the region, creating an employee-driven culture that helps employees feel valued and supported."

The plaintiffs, Renee Cohen, Marcy Parker and Amber Kennedy, all worked at Hillsboro's Busy Bees Activity Program, a part-time program for preschool-aged students at Hillsboro's Tyson Recreation Center, according to the lawsuit.

Cohen and Parker worked as teachers in the program since 2011 and 2009, respectively, and Kennedy worked at the front desk and would fill in at the program as needed since 2013, the lawsuit said.

They allege that their supervisor, who was not named in the lawsuit, repeatedly sexually harassed them and other staff in front of parents and children.

The supervisor would "air hump" Cohen and Parker and "rub her breasts" on Cohen, according to the lawsuit.

At one point, the supervisor allegedly took food out of an employee's hand, "rubbed it on her crotch and handed it back to the employee," the lawsuit says.

On another occasion, the supervisor allegedly tried to force each plaintiff and another employee to watch a sexually explicit video while they were teaching students, according to the lawsuit.

When Cohen reported the supervisor's behavior to a higher-level official, the lawsuit says, the official suggested issues be resolved through a mediation process.

Within a week of a mediation agreement being reached between Cohen and the supervisor about how they should behave toward each other, the supervisor violated the agreement, according to the lawsuit.

The higher-level official "did nothing when the violation occurred," the lawsuit says.

The supervisor also allegedly enrolled her child in Parks & Recreation programs, paid fees associated with them and then used her access to the enrollment system to inappropriately refund the fees, according to the lawsuit. Kennedy allegedly discovered the conduct after noticing an accounting issue and then further reviewing the enrollment system, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also describes other alleged problematic behaviors by the supervisor, including tormenting an employee with intellectual disabilities, sharing employees' private information, yelling and hurling profanities at employees with students and parents present and making fun of and harassing families of lower socioeconomic status.

In January 2020, the supervisor allegedly berated Parker for not previously disclosing a disability, which she cited as a reason not to attend a non-mandatory training, according to the lawsuit.

The supervisor also insinuated that limitations due to Parker's disability "were putting her job at risk," the lawsuit says, and later allegedly told Parker to send her an email describing her disability with private medical information.

Later in January and February 2020, the plaintiffs made a formal complaint about their supervisor's alleged behaviors to human resources officials, according to the lawsuit.

Another complainant, who isn't a plaintiff in the lawsuit, separately reported similar issues about the supervisor's behavior to human resources officials in January 2020, the lawsuit says.

An official above the supervisor allegedly reprimanded Cohen for reporting concerns to human resources, "telling her that instead she should have followed the chain of command and gone to him to report," the lawsuit says.

In February 2020, the supervisor "locked Plaintiffs Cohen and Parker and 24 children out of the Tyson Recreation building with no warning because she 'didn't want them to use the back door' anymore. This group included a child with disabilities."

Parker and Cohen understood the incident to be retaliation for reporting their concerns and reported it to human resources, according to the lawsuit.

The supervisor was allegedly instructed not to have any contact with the plaintiffs due to the retaliation, the lawsuit says.

But the supervisor allegedly violated the no-contact order multiple times, according to the lawsuit.

"HR took no action regarding the continued violations" despite the plaintiffs reporting each one, the lawsuit says.

In May 2020, the plaintiffs received a memo from Lisa Colling, Hillsboro's human resources director, outlining the results of the independent investigation into their complaints, according to the lawsuit.

The investigation substantiated allegations against the supervisor related to sexual harassment, inappropriate touching of Cohen and other similar actions, the lawsuit says.

It also substantiated allegations of the supervisor degrading parents, using derogatory language and other inappropriate behaviors, according to the lawsuit.

The investigation did not conclude that the supervisor retaliated against the plaintiffs, adding that she had not taken enough actions in a short enough period of time to justify declaring a hostile work environment, the lawsuit says.

"The action taken by Hillsboro in response to a finding of policy violations by (the supervisor) was to keep her employed, working around children, and send her and the Plaintiffs to a training on communication strategies," the lawsuit says.

The supervisor allegedly continued her hostility toward the plaintiffs during a training in July 2020, the lawsuit says, adding that she refused to look at the plaintiffs or use their names.

Hillsboro allegedly didn't pay the plaintiffs for the training, according to the lawsuit.

In August 2020, Cohen filed a complaint with the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. The complaint was related to Hillsboro's failure to respond to appropriately to her concerns, the lawsuit says.

At the same time, the Busy Bees program had been shut down due to the pandemic, according to the lawsuit.

Although Parks & Recreation officials had previously communicated with the plaintiffs about how to reopen the program safely, the head of the program told the plaintiffs in May 2021 that the program would be shut down permanently, according to the lawsuit.

Shortly after, Hillsboro officials allegedly took steps to cause the plaintiffs to end their employment with the city, the lawsuit says.

Officials said the plaintiffs would be offered the same hours they previously had but conditioned the hours on the plaintiffs' ability to develop new classes with a certain level of enrollment, according to the lawsuit.

After Cohen's hours were cut to nothing, she was allegedly forced to take employment elsewhere while her husband was battling terminal cancer, the lawsuit says.

Kennedy was offered minimal employment, and "Parker has not been given any hours that work within the parameters of her disability," the lawsuit says.

About a year after filing her complaint with the Bureau of Labor and Industries, the agency sent Cohen a notice indicating she had a right to sue Hillsboro, the lawsuit says.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hillsboro News-Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Fire, police leadership in Hillsboro called out

Employees alleged discrimination and retaliation by top officials in 2021.More than once this year, the lead story in the News-Times was on allegations of wrongdoing and retaliation within the city government of Hillsboro, the Washington County seat and largest city on Portland's Westside. In April, Pamplin Media Group reported on a tort lawsuit filed in Washington County Circuit Court by three current employees of Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. They alleged that department leaders, including Fire Chief David Downey and Deputy Chief Jeff Gurske, discriminated against them and then retaliated when they raised concerns. In one instance alleged by plaintiff Miguel...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Large fire damages businesses on Hillsboro's Main Street

UPDATE: Second major fire in Hillsboro in 24 hours follows Saturday apartment blaze.A four-alarm fire heavily damaged a commercial building in Hillsboro early Sunday. It happened less than 24 hours after an apartment fire that displaced 17 people. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 2, Hillsboro firefighters responded to what was initially a three-alarm commercial fire at Northeast Second Avenue and Main Street. Within half an hour, the blaze had fully involved the building. By 4:12 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a fourth alarm. Two blocks around the area were closed as crews continued to attack it. Crews from...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County chambers clash

Attempts to move the Hillsboro and Beaverton Area Chambers of Commerce closer together backfired.A bizarre business drama played out over the course of several months in 2021, as local chambers of commerce got together, broke apart, rebranded and recriminated. In February, the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce made a surprise announcement: Following the departure of longtime Beaverton Area Chamber chief executive Lorraine Clarno in late 2020, instead of hiring its own replacement for Clarno, the chamber would instead share leadership with the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, beginning in March. From the outset, there were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Hillsboro News-Times

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 30, 2021

News-Times readers write in to support Ralph Brown, urge more care with COVID-19, and more.Run for Ralph this weekend Ralph Brown is an avid runner and race organizer who started the annual Oregon Road Runners Club "Y2K Run" in 1986. The race has been going strong every New Year's Day since, and this year's run is dedicated to Ralph, with proceeds going to assist in the search for him. I encourage everyone to come out to run, walk, or show support for runners, honor Ralph, and raise awareness about his missing person's case and the benefits of a strong Silver...
Hillsboro News-Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Stubborn coronavirus shaped our year, again

Hillsboro and Forest Grove businesses and residents had to wrestle with virus restrictions and risk this year.2021 began with Washington County still mired in the "two-week pause" that ended up stretching well into February. It was a dismal time for many locally owned businesses. Restaurants operated with limited capacity, with indoor dining prohibited. Some businesses, like bowling alleys and dance studios, had to close altogether. On Feb. 9, Gov. Kate Brown announced that with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations easing after last winter's surge, Washington County had moved out of the "extreme risk" category. That meant a loosening of restrictions that...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Plaintiffs#Disability#Tyson Recreation Center
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Police Log: Dec. 13-19, 2021

This week's calls include: too much methamphetamine, a very intoxicated driver and youths stealing mail. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Fire damages Century Boulevard home in Hillsboro

Two adults and all four of their pets were able to evacuate the house safely, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said. A cooking fire left a house in Hillsboro damaged but its occupants unhurt Sunday morning, Dec. 19, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire &...
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro police, suspect knock vehicles before arrest

The altercation began, police said, when the suspect in a stolen vehicle allegedly tried to run over an officer. A Beaverton man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly rammed a police car, tried to run over an officer, and eluded attempts to stop him even after the stolen vehicle he was driving was disabled early Saturday morning, Dec. 18, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Library union negotiations hit roadblocks, union says

A union representing Hillsboro Public Library workers has asked for state mediation far earlier than expected. Negotiations to establish a collective bargaining agreement between Hillsboro and unionized workers at the Hillsboro Public Library have not gone well, a labor representative says. Paige Barton, of Oregon AFSCME Council 75, accuses Hillsboro's...
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hillsboro News-Times

Trail project linking Forest Grove, Hillsboro gets federal funds

A federal grant program recently awarded $12.2 million for the Council Creek Regional Trail.A plan to construct a bike and pedestrian trail connecting Hillsboro, Cornelius and Forest Grove recently received substantial support through a federal grant. In November, Washington County was awarded $12.2 million to support the construction of the Council Creek Regional Trail. The grant was awarded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant program, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Originally conceived more than 10 years ago, the project aims to build a 6-mile multi-use trail, adjacent to railway tracks...
Hillsboro News-Times

Kathryn Harrington accused of â€˜explosive tendenciesâ€™ toward staff

Washington County paid out over $70,000 to settle with the county chair's former chief of staff this fall.A KOIN 6 News investigation found Washington County is paying out thousands of dollars after its top elected leader, Kathryn Harrington, is accused of creating a "toxic work environment." Documents obtained by KOIN 6 News, and also reviewed by Pamplin Media Group, from Harrington's time as Washington County chair as well as her previous tenure on the Metro Council allege that Harrington shouted at, insulted and in some cases humiliated employees in front of colleagues. Harrington's alleged behavior escalated to the point where,...
Hillsboro News-Times

Ron Noble launches congressional bid

Noble, a Republican state representative from Carlton, served as chief of police in McMinnville from 2006 to 2014.State representative and former McMinnville police chief Ron Noble announced a bid for the Republican nomination for Oregon's new congressional district on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The Sixth Congressional District, which includes all of Yamhill and Polk counties and parts of Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, was created after Oregon gained a seat thanks to population increases measured in the 2020 Census. The district will hold its first primaries in May and the general election in November. "We finished the special session on redistricting, and it...
Portland Tribune

Three arrested after attempting to elude police, vehicle thefts

Three suspects were arrested in Hillsboro after allegedly stealing vehicles and attempting to elude officers. Hillsboro police arrested three suspects whom they say attempted to elude pursuing officers after committing multiple crimes Monday, Dec. 6, including stealing two vehicles in Hillsboro and Beaverton. The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Alexandria...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

OPINION: A salute to service: Mark O. Hatfield

David Lowe Cozad: 'Mark O. Hatfield ended up being the exact reason libraries could exist at all...'. Novelist and historian Shelby Foote used to say that a university is simply a bunch of buildings surrounding a library. Others have claimed that a university is a bunch of buildings surrounding a keg. But that argument is for another time.
BEAVERTON, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Police investigating man who stood near Hillsboro school with gun

Police say the public is not at risk after a man prompted a lock-in of Lincoln Street Elementary School last week.Police say a man is under investigation after standing with guns near Lincoln Street Elementary School in Hillsboro on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 2. "At this time, we have no reason to believe the public or anyone else is at risk from this person," said Sgt. Clint Chrz, spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department, via email. After receiving a call that a man with a gun was outside the school, officers responded and located a man near the school with at...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Pipeline construction begins for Willamette Water Supply Program

Over the next couple of weeks, crews will tunnel beneath Highway 217 and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. Anyone driving along Highway 217 at Scholls Ferry Road will probably notice some increased construction activity as crews begin work on a new pipeline for the Willamette Water Supply Program project. The Willamette Water Supply Program is a joint project between the Tualatin Valley Water District, Hillsboro and Beaverton. The ambitious drinking water project is intended to provide water for those who reside in the Tualatin Valley Water District, as well as residents of Beaverton, Hillsboro. The Willamette River, one of...
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
303
Followers
890
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy