ZIP Code 60534 called home by one more registered sex offender in week ending Nov. 27

By West Cook News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is currently one more registered sex offender living in ZIP Code 60534 in the week ending Nov. 27 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. The Registry showed 19 sexual offenders living in ZIP Code 60534, compared to 18 the week before....

