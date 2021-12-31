ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year's Even with COVID

By Joseph Gallivan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
Portland party people defy the odds and prepare to kiss off 2021 in style, even if it's only at home in their bubble

The party faithful were out in force Friday morning at the Lippman Company party store, getting ready for New Year's eve. Shoppers lined up, masked and six feet apart, even as the Omnicrom COVID-19 variant threatened to scupper parties around the world.

There was a brisk trade in shiny number balloons, with a shortage of golden zeros, although there were plenty of twos. Shoppers also picked up colorful paper plates and plastic cutlery, from the novelty and costume store that does a huge amount of business around Halloween and New Year's.

Store clerk Dustin Bennett, working below a net of balloons that may never drop, told the Portland Tribune that the best sellers on New Year's Eve were balloons and feather boas, perhaps reflecting a roaring '20s theme.

"Balloons don't last very long, you have to get them the day of, or day before New Year's Eve. We're constantly busy with balloons trying to get everybody's orders ready." Also doing well are the New Year's Eve kits, which have top hats, tiaras, noisemakers and poppers. A box for 100 people is about $100.

"They always do well, because it's just if you own a bar or you're throwing a party, it's easy, a quick grab for 50 or 100 people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiR6d_0daC6Gy700

Cancellation has been in the air though, as people fear omicron for being so contagious.

"A lot of people that I'm familiar with or was planning on going to, have either cancelled or it's going to be much smaller," said Bennet. Outside of his Lippman's job, Bennett is a party planner.

"I'm a DJ and I'm involved with a little community of party throwers." He plays techno such as Paula Temple and on November 27 flew in Bloody Mary to Portland.

On Friday, cars were double parked in the central east side location at 50 S.E. Yamhill St. near OMSI, in an area that has been quiet during the pandemic as warehouses converted to office have remained empty.

The evidence in the store was irrefutable. Some people are still going for it.

"It seems like there's a lot of people who are still following through. There's definitely going to be a lot of stuff so happening."

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

