When players come to the end of their careers, they can look back on plenty of memories which will last a life time but often these memories are encapsulated in objects. Whether it’s an old shirt, a pair of boots or especially a winners’ medal these items can often carry so much emotional value which means when they go missing it can leave their owners devastated. This was the case for Glossop Caravans’ managing director and former Swinton Lions player Stan Laing when he lost his 1970 Lancashire Shield Final medal.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO