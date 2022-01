Matt McCall’s beard has gotten noticeably scraggly over the past two weeks. The UMass men’s basketball coach only shaves on game days, and his appointments with his razor have been postponed three times since Dec. 19. The Minutemen were supposed to play Dec. 22 against NJIT, Dec. 30 vs. Saint Louis and Jan. 2 at Fordham, but all three opponents had to postpone or cancel the games due to COVID-19 issues.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO