Many gallery spaces tend to pause their programming over the holiday season, but the Lyndon House Arts Center has six new exhibitions perfect for an outing with family or a leisurely respite away from dreary winter skies. The largest of these exhibitions is “Figure Ground,” a group exhibition featuring seven artists whose works play with the relationships between positive space and negative space (or figure and ground). Like art school lessons that challenge the notion that the figure or object must be of the most significance, these works invite viewers to consider the spaces in between and the composition as a whole.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO