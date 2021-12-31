ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
justice served? Jamal Khashoggi’s killers live in luxury

By Dahlia Osbornee
Taylor Daily Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least three of the commandos who killed critical journalist Jamal Khashoggi live in luxury in Riyadh. A source in Saudi intelligence said this Watchman. However, the men were convicted for the violent murder of Khashoggi, but are not in prison for it. Several people have already seen the...

TheDailyBeast

UAE Agents Put Spyware on Phone of Jamal Khashoggi’s Wife Before Assassination

A new forensics examination has revealed that Jamal Khashoggi’s wife had “military-grade spyware” operating on her phone prior to the Saudi journalist’s murder, per The Washington Post. The investigation indicated that UAE agents had taken steps to install the spyware, known as Pegasus, on her phone while she was engaged to the targeted journalist. Hanan Elatr says that in April 2018 she was kidnapped, blindfolded, and interrogated by security agents, and that was when her two Android phones were compromised. A forensics analysis revealed that the process to send Pegasus to her phone only took 72 seconds. The invasive spyware was created by an Israeli firm, NSO Group, to purportedly trace terrorists. Once downloaded, the spyware can monitor all call records, track location, and save contacts, as well as activate the camera and microphone of the infected phone. “We found the smoking gun on her phone,” said cybersecurity expert Bill Marczak, who examined the phones.
The Verge

New analysis further links Pegasus spyware to Jamal Khashoggi murder

New forensic analysis indicates that representatives of the United Arab Emirates government installed Pegasus spyware on the phone of Hanan Elatr, wife of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, just months before her husband was killed. The analysis was conducted by Toronto-based privacy and security research laboratory Citizen Lab on behalf of The Washington Post, which reported the findings on Tuesday.
TheDailyBeast

Khashoggi Assassins Living Their Best Lives With ‘Seven-Star Accommodation’ in Riyadh: Report

Three of the men convicted of being part of the government death squad that in 2018 murdered Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul are living “in seven-star accommodation” at a Riyadh compound, according to intelligence sources cited by The Guardian. Salah al-Tubaigy, the forensic scientist accused of dismembering Khashoggi with a bone saw, was seen inside the government-run facility, as were Khashoggi body double Mustafa al-Madani and alleged operation leader Mansour Abahussein. The Saudi government sentenced the killers to life in prison, with some members of the hit team receiving death sentences. However, two eyewitnesses quoted by the Guardian say Tubaigy, Madani, and Abahussein continue to work as normal, staying in luxurious villas run by Saudi Arabia’s State Security agency. They reportedly receive family members in between visits to the on-site gym, and caterers and gardeners “frequently attend the compound,” according to the outlet.
ZDNet

NSO spyware used to hack Polish politicians, Khashoggi's wife, others

Spyware from Israeli tech company NSO Group has been implicated in the hack of a leading opposition politician in Poland and several others, according to University of Toronto nonprofit Citizen Lab. In partnership with the Associated Press, Citizen Lab revealed on Thursday that Polish Senator Krzysztof Brejza was hacked using...
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
leeclarion.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
The Independent

Myanmar military accused of massacring villagers after video emerges of burning bodies

The Myanmar army has been accused of killing 11 villagers – including children – and setting their bodies on fire in the strife-torn central part of the country. The incident took place in the region of Sagaing, near the city of Monywa, where two bomb attacks on military convoys were reported recently. Locals have claimed that the military action was in retaliation to the bomb attacks. The region has been seeing an intense struggle between security forces and local militias opposing military rule since it seized power in a coup in February.Locals alleged that soldiers entered nearby villages on...
AFP

Taliban chief orders fighters not to 'punish' former regime members

The Taliban's supreme leader has ordered fighters not to punish members of Afghanistan's former regime for past "crimes", days after a video of an army commander being beaten went viral on social media. On Wednesday, the group said the fighter seen repeatedly slapping an ex-army commander in a widely shared video would be disciplined.
Reuters

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has...
