ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Our Favorite Feel-Good Stories Of Charity & Heroism At The Lake In 2021

lakeexpo.com
 2 days ago

There's always plenty of bad news to go around; but 2021 brought stories of generosity and heroism at Lake of the Ozarks too. So here are 11 of our favorite stories that show the magnanimity of many in our Lake community. #1. Wake For Warriors. A nonprofit that uses...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

ChasenBoscolo gives back to families in the community in more ways than one

When Barry Chasen started ChasenBoscolo, he was driven by one simple rule: Take care of the clients. Since 1986, they have grown their team of trial lawyers who fight in and out of court to protect their clients. While each case is unique, their mission is to consistently treat each client like family and care for each client to the best of their abilities for the entire legal process.
CHARITIES
santaclaritamagazine.com

Non-Profit Wish List 2022

Santa Clarita is our City! Our team here at the magazine calls Santa Clarita home. Over the last 32 years, we have promoted positivity, community and helping those around us. It is with great pleasure that we offer you a way to give back to your community—the place you call home.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Families#Boating#For Charity
Herald Ledger

Old church symbol of endurance, hope

The following was written Friday morning on Dec. 17. Things are better today. We have a cold rain. But our people have a roof over their head and warm food in their belly. And a hot shower. Most of our first responders are exhausted or sick. But we have plenty of fresh volunteers to continue the work.
RELIGION
North Coast Journal

The Heroes We Need

There's no escaping the fact that 2021 has been a trying year. The pandemic has marched relentlessly forward, sending waves of grief, isolation and general hardship in all directions. And with so much of the suffering now largely preventable through vaccination, the fear that hovered over the virus has been largely replaced by a dull, ever-present sadness. But amid all those very real feelings, it's important not to lose sight of all we as a community have to be thankful for. It's a lot.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Charities
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Supports Red Cross and Disaster Relief

Natural disaster has been the topic of discussion lately. The last several weeks have seen a variety of extreme weather phenomena strike multiple regions within the United States. Between tornadoes and flash flooding sprinkled with earthquakes and winter weather, no part of the Midwest has gone untouched. Now, following the national devastation, “NCIS” star Katrina Law has shown her support for the American Red Cross and disaster relief in her latest post.
CHARITIES
Travel + Leisure

This 20-person Tent With Sleeping 'Rooms' Is Like a Portable Hotel in the Woods

Camping with a group always makes the trip more fun, but frequent campers are the first to admit that setting up and going between multiple tents can feel a bit chaotic. And if you're camping in the winter, being in the same tent (and not constantly zipping and unzipping it) helps trap heat. Now, your entire troop can fit under one portable roof with this 20-person tent — think of it as the "hotel" of camping tents.
SHOPPING
Salon

My mom finally made her choice, after a lifetime colored by the one she wasn't allowed

My mother's death was as peaceful as her life had been tumultuous. After years of dementia and a recent bout of sepsis, she slipped away quietly in her sleep earlier this month, in the care facility where she's resided for the past year and a half. When I got the call, I immediately remembered how often when I was growing up, she'd casually express how she wished she could fall asleep at night and never wake up. It gives me peace to know that in the end, she got the death she would have chosen for herself. Most of her life, my mother didn't have a choice at all.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
salemleader.com

Embracing their community

Mosier Family Chiropractic office has been established in Washington County for almost five years and it has made a huge impact on the lives of the residents, not only by offering a needed service, but by jumping into the community wholeheartedly. As an acknowlegement of their good deeds, they were awarded the Business of the Year award at the annual Washington County Chamber annual meeting.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Messenger

Serving the food-insecure

Melanie Fierke, executive director of the Lord’s Cupboard, stands with one of the many shelves of food donations ready for clients to take home. Despite ever-growing issues brought on by COVID-19, supply chain issues, and rising food costs, the Lord’s Cupboard in Fort Dodge is still excelling in keeping those in need fed.
FORT DODGE, IA
ssnewstelegram.com

Masonic Lodges make donation

Hopkins County Masonic District Seven which consists of Hopkins Lodge No. 180, Sulphur Springs Lodge No. 221 and Sulphur Bluff Lodge No. 46 have made a donation of $1,000.00 to the Blue Santa Program. The funds from this check will be used to help children in our area. Through the...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
themountvernongrapevine.com

National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day

National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day on the first day of winter remembers those in the homeless community who have died the previous year. The day reminds us to honor them and remember the life they lived. Homelessness is a year-round concern for many. Winter increases the anxiety associated with...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy