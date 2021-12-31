ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP PHOTOS: In a flash, 2021 gives way to 2022

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith flashy fireworks displays and subdued celebrations, with some in masks to protect against the coronavirus and others in light-up glasses, the world slipped from 2021 into 2022. As the fast-spreading omicron variant's stranglehold grows tighter, many are clinging to hopes that the New...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global

DEC. 25 - 31, 2021From a traditional festival in Spain to memorials for Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa to Christmas and New Year's celebrations globally, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/ Read More Robert Redford and Ryan Reynolds continue feud to be Betty White’s ‘crush’AP PHOTOS: In a flash, 2021 gives way to 2022NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
PHOTOGRAPHY
Gillette News Record

AP PHOTOS: The world of entertainment saw rebirth in 2021

After a year of shutdowns and cancellations, 2021 brought rebirth and revival to the entertainment industry. Glamour made a big comeback on runways and red carpets in Europe and the U.S., which saw the return of the Met Gala and major film festivals and award shows. Photographers for The Associated...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Ap#Omicron#Serbian#Instagram#The Associated Press
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Saudi Arabia
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Passengers furious after Las Vegas airport staff demand extra tests to travel to UK

“At home or online testing is NOT accepted for travel” – so read a large hand-drawn sign at McCarran airport in Las Vegas over the weekend.The sign warned British Airways passengers that only a professionally administered test was acceptable for travel to the UK.It is understood the sign was put up by a member of staff of a ground handling agency at Las Vegas airport.Some BA passengers who had self-administered tests – some of which had been sold by the airline – say they were told to pay around $200 (£152) for a second at an airport testing centre.The writer...
TRAVEL
Fox News

China deploys armed robotic vehicles during standoff with India to deal with cold, difficult terrain: reports

Reports from India claim that China has started to deploy armed robotic vehicles to handle the altitude and terrain that has proven too difficult for its troops. China and India clashed in Sept. 2020 during a border dispute along the southern coast of Pangong Lake in an area known in China as Shenpaoshan and in India as Chushul, but the armies continued their standoff along the two nations' borders throughout 2021. China has now reportedly deployed unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to the region of Tibet to strengthen its position.
CARS
KEYT

Five slashed bodies found on roadside in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say the slashed-up bodies of five men have been found on a roadside in southern Mexico. The bodies were lying on a road near the city of Iguala in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero. The state prosecutors office said Tuesday that all the men had knife wounds on their faces and necks, suggesting their throats had been cut. The bodies were found in an area that has been the scene of frequent turf battles between drug gangs. There are also vigilante-style forces active in the area that are sometimes associated with the gangs. Guerrero is home to the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, farther south.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

The Most Deadly Day in Human History

The most destructive earthquake in Chinese history struck on January 23, 1556, killing around 830,000 people. This disaster is considered the deadliest of all time in human history. Although it lasted a few seconds, The massive death toll is thought to reduce the population of the provinces by about 60%. The world population in 1600 was around 500 million people.
The Independent

‘A very rare icon’: Statue of Hindu goddess that was almost auctioned in London to be returned to India

An ancient statue of a Hindu goddess that was stolen from India nearly four decades ago is finally being returned to the country. The statue of the goat-headed yogini was recovered in London in October 2021 and was almost auctioned off by Sotheby’s, according to a CNN report published on Monday.Experts said it was listed with an auction value of up to Rs 1.4m (£15,000) in a catalogue from 1988 but later “pulled from sale”.“It was never investigated,” said Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of the India Pride Project, an initiative by art enthusiasts who say they want to track India’s...
INDIA
johnnyjet.com

The U.S. State Department Tells Americans to Reconsider Travel to Mexico

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Just in time for the holidays and the busiest travel period of the year, the U.S. State Department just issued a travel advisory asking Americans to reconsider travel to Mexico.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy