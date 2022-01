Face it – Canelo Alvarez rules the world (the world of boxing, that is). Know why? Because he deserves to. Although social media indicates there are many who don’t care for the guy, the red haired Mexican star is unquestionably the biggest force in the sport right now. Fighters like Gervonta Davis, Tyson Fury, and others can certainly lay claim to being popular and exciting. They haven’t achieved what Canelo has, however, at least not in 2021. We’re not talking pay per view numbers, either. We’re talking about a entire combination of things.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO