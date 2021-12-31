ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts remains in bottom fifth of highway performance study

By Dave Fidlin
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago
(The Center Square) – Flanked by high rates of spending and chronically poor pavement conditions, Massachusetts continued to notch low rankings in a recent nationwide study that evaluated highway performance of states across the country. In its 26th annual highway report, the Reason Foundation ranked Massachusetts 43rd in...

