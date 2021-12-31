Dr. Dre will pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $100 million in property settlement agreement

Producer Dr. Dre is saying goodbye to "more than one-fifth of his fortune and roughly half of his liquid assets" as her prepares to pay his ex-wife, Nicole Young, $100 million in their divorce settlement, Rolling Stone reported this week. According to TMZ, the Beats Electronics founder is slated to fork over $50 million before the end of the year, with the second $50 million payment due in 2022. Nicole, who filed for divorce in June 2020, will also move out of the former couple's home in Malibu by the end of the week, though she'll reportedly hang onto their Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine and Spyder motorcycle as well as her jewelry. Dre, whose estimated net worth hovers around $820 million, will reportedly keep their seven properties and six of their vehicles. Dre and Nicole's high-stakes divorce has been contentious at times, with Nicole claiming Dre "held a gun to [her] head" twice and "punched" her twice. Dre denied the allegations.
