ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dr. Dre will pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $100 million in property settlement agreement

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn agreement has finally been made in the long divorce battle surrounding Dr. Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young. According to TMZ, Young will walk away from their 24-year marriage with $100 million from their...

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
rollingout.com

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young reportedly finalize divorce

After a long uphill battle, it looks like Dr. Dre has officially finalized his divorce from Nicole Young. On Thursday, Dec. 9, the producer and entrepreneur posed in an image shared on Instagram by music executive Breyon Prescott in front of balloons that read “DIVORCED AF.” The accompanying caption of the image read, “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just told Me It’s Final!!! Congrats.”
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Dr. Dre Divorce Reportedly Settled

Dr. Dre is reportedly a single man again. According to TMZ, Dre has reportedly reached an agreement to finalize his divorce from Nicole Young. The rap mogul acknowledged the end of his marriage by posing in front of balloons that spelled out, "Divorced AF." Dre, whose full name is Andre...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Young
SFGate

Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Scores Massive Divorce Settlement

One of Hollywood’s messiest divorces also will mark one of the industry’s most costly. Dr. Dre and ex-wife Nicole Young reached a massive divorce settlement Tuesday that will see Young walk away from their 24-year marriage with $100 million. Sources familiar with the settlement tell Rolling Stone that the two sides have finalized terms of their split, with the Death Row Records co-founder forking over more than one-fifth of his fortune and roughly half of his liquid assets. Young will be required to move out of their Malibu beach house by the end of the month but will keep a Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine, and Spyder motorcycle as well as all of her jewelry.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Apple Stocks
Ok Magazine

Dr. Dre & Nicole Young Reach Divorce Agreement After Nasty Legal Battle, Rap Mogul Ordered To Shell Out $100M To Ex: Report

After a messy divorce battle with ex-wife Nicole Young, the duo have reportedly reached an agreement. In court documents obtained by TMZ, the rap mogul has agreed to shell out $100 million — $50M now and $50M next year — to his ex. An insider spilled Dr. Dre is "delighted" with the outcome. Young did not walk away with half his assets as the former flames had a prenup.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
wonderwall.com

Dr. Dre's jaw-dropping divorce settlement payout revealed, more celeb news

Producer Dr. Dre is saying goodbye to "more than one-fifth of his fortune and roughly half of his liquid assets" as her prepares to pay his ex-wife, Nicole Young, $100 million in their divorce settlement, Rolling Stone reported this week. According to TMZ, the Beats Electronics founder is slated to fork over $50 million before the end of the year, with the second $50 million payment due in 2022. Nicole, who filed for divorce in June 2020, will also move out of the former couple's home in Malibu by the end of the week, though she'll reportedly hang onto their Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine and Spyder motorcycle as well as her jewelry. Dre, whose estimated net worth hovers around $820 million, will reportedly keep their seven properties and six of their vehicles. Dre and Nicole's high-stakes divorce has been contentious at times, with Nicole claiming Dre "held a gun to [her] head" twice and "punched" her twice. Dre denied the allegations.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Dr. Dre And Marsha Ambrosius Are Reportedly Working On An Album Together

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work. Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!” View...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Celebrates Finalizing Divorce With 'Divorced AF' Balloons & Rick Ross FaceTime

Dr. Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young has been a lengthy process due to a dispute over their prenup agreement, but it appears matters have finally been resolved. Breyon Prescott, current Chameleon Entertainment CEO and former Epic Records president of A&R Urban, took to Instagram on Thursday (December 9) to share a photo of Dr. Dre smiling in a chair with balloons spelling out “Divorced AF” behind him.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Radar Online.com

Dr. Dre Pulls In $228k A Month In Income & Has Assets Totaling $457 Million, Divorce Records Reveal

Dr. Dre is one step closer to finalizing his divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young — with the music mogul handing over his financial records for her to review. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Dre and Nicole have exchanged all the required bank statements and tax documents. They also both filled out an income and expense declaration detailing what they bring in per month and how much they spent.
INCOME TAX
Complex

Dr. Dre Shares New Music f/ Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and More in ‘GTA Online’ Expansion

To say that receiving new music from Dr. Dre is a rarity would be a profound understatement. As fans are well aware, the perfectionism-seeking producer and industry mogul is famously careful about what gets released, making the presence of new music in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto Online expansion The Contract all the more remarkable.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy