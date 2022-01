A recent investigative report from the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica examines the ways Utah’s powerful water lobby has worked to undermine water conservation measures proposed by state lawmakers. Utah is the fastest-growing and second-driest state in the nation, but it lags behind its neighbors in instituting meaningful reforms to conserve water, even while it pursues expensive projects to move water from one place to another — over objections from environmentalists and from other states in the Colorado River Basin.

UTAH STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO