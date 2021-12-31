Transfer OL Polgar commits to Missouri

Buffalo transfer center Bence Polgar committed to Missouri, he announced via Twitter on Friday. Polgar started 11 games at center for the Bulls in the 2021 season.

Polgar entered the transfer portal Wednesday and had offers from Missouri, Kent State, UMass, Western Michigan and Coastal Carolina, per his Twitter.

"I am very excited for this next chapter," Polgar said in a statement when he entered the transfer portal, "and I wish at UB nothing but success."