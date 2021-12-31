ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Rocket Launching from Mid Atlantic First Week of January

By Weatherboy Team Meteorologist
weatherboy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA rocket will be launching from NASA’s Wallops spaceport on the Virginia coast during the first week of January if the weather cooperates. A Black Brant IX Sounding Rocket is due to launch at some time between 10pm on January 4 and 2 am on January 5; if weather or other...

weatherboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Discovery

NASA's Biggest 2021 Milestones

2021 was a memorable year for NASA. Among the many scientific accomplishments for the year, NASA continued preparations to launch the James Webb Space Telescope on Dec. 24 from French Guiana, successfully landed the Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars, and piloted the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter – the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
treasurecoast.com

NASA’s Webb Telescope Launches to See First Galaxies, Distant Worlds

NASA’s Webb Telescope Launches to See First Galaxies, Distant Worlds. French Guiana, South America (treasurecoast.com) -NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope launched at 7:20 a.m. EST Saturday on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, South America. A joint effort with ESA (European Space Agency)...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
State
Connecticut State
weatherboy.com

Out-of-Control Russian Rocket Could Hit U.S. Next Weekend

An out-of-control Russian rocket is tumbling back towards Earth and could hit the U.S., Europe, Asia, and even Australia on Friday; among possible impact sites in the U.S. include San Francisco, Denver, Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas, and New York City; it could even strike near the islands of Hawaii. Scientists tracking the rocket say the rocket is expected to impact Earth around 11:20 am ET on Monday, January 10; it is also possible it could strike as early as Thursday night, January 6, or as late as Wednesday night, January 13. As more data is analyzed, the impact area(s) will be refined as will the impact time. During previous out-of-control rocket impacts, scientists were able to provide a few hours advance notice of the actual impact zone and time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA just dropped an exciting update about the Webb space telescope

As the James Webb Space Telescope continues to gradually unfurl ahead of its mission to explore the universe, NASA has dropped some exciting news about the longevity of the observatory. Originally expected to last between five and 10 years, the space agency revealed on Wednesday that following the latest analysis...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

James Webb’s sunshield extended to its full 47-foot width

Following a successful launch on Christmas day, the James Webb Space Telescope is currently heading through space, having traveled almost 500,000 miles from Earth. It is just over halfway to its eventual destination: The L2 orbit, called a Lagrange point, where it will move around the sun in a complex path. As James Webb travels it is slowly unfolding its various hardware which had to be folded up origami-style to fit into the Ariane 5 rocket which launched it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Explosions#Solar Wind#Space X#Black Brant Ix#Dxl#The University Of Miami
CNET

James Webb Space Telescope's smooth launch extended its life expectancy, NASA says

The James Webb Space Telescope should be able to remain in orbit for more than 10 years, thanks to a fuel-efficient launch on Christmas Day, according to NASA. The telescope was carried aboard the Arianespace Ariane 5. Despite two brief midcourse corrections, its launch used less propellant than initially expected. That will allow the $10 billion observatory "science operations in orbit for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime," the US space agency said in a release on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
parabolicarc.com

NASA Announces Extension of International Space Station to 2030

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced today the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to extend International Space Station (ISS) operations through 2030, and to work with our international partners in Europe (ESA, European Space Agency), Japan (JAXA, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Canada (CSA, Canadian Space Agency), and Russia (State Space Corporation Roscosmos) to enable continuation of the groundbreaking research being conducted in this unique orbiting laboratory through the rest of this decade.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

A NASA Astrophysicist Explains Why The James Webb Space Telescope Looks Like a Honeycomb

After 25 years of planning, nearly $10 billion in funding, and meticulous work, NASA finally launched its next-generation space observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), on Christmas day. JWST is now embarking on a six-month trip before it can begin its science mission and start to conduct routine science operations to peer deep into the distant cosmos.
ASTRONOMY
Spaceflight Now

Webb telescope unfurls diamond-shaped sunshield

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. EDITOR’S NOTE: Updated with one-day delay in sunshield tensioning....
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA says ISS operations will be extended through 2030

The Biden administration has committed to extending International Space Stations operations through 2030, said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Friday. "The International Space Station is a beacon of peaceful international scientific collaboration and for more than 20 years has returned enormous scientific, educational, and technological developments to benefit humanity," said Nelson in a release. "I'm pleased that the Biden-Harris Administration has committed to continuing station operations through 2030."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

James Webb Space Telescope – “We Expect Ground-Breaking Findings”

Interview with Oliver Krause from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy about the James Webb Space Telescope. It will be the largest observatory ever stationed in space. On December 25, the six-and-a-half-ton James Webb Space Telescope set off on its mission from the European Kourou Cosmodrome in French Guiana on an Ariane 5 rocket. It will travel to its observation post more than one million kilometers from Earth. Over the next few years, it will peer deeper into the universe than any telescope before it. What are the special features of the cosmic observatory? And what “Made in Germany” technology does it carry on board? Questions for Oliver Krause from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg. His team played a key role in the development of the space telescope.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Skywatcher spots James Webb Space Telescope from Earth in telescope photos

Thanks to images from a robotic Earth telescope, you can now watch NASA's James Webb Space Telescope travel through the final frontier. The James Webb Space Telescope, a collaborative effort decades in the making involving NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, launched in the early hours of Dec. 25. Four days later, on Dec. 29, astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project spotted Webb traveling through space using a robotic telescope.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Due to Precision Launch, NASA Says Webb Space Telescope’s Fuel Likely To Last Way More Than 10 Years

After a successful launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope on December 25, and completion of two mid-course correction maneuvers, the Webb team has analyzed its initial trajectory and determined the observatory should have enough propellant to allow support of science operations in orbit for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime. (The minimum baseline for the mission is five years.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy