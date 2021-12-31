Rocket Launching from Mid Atlantic First Week of January

An out-of-control Russian rocket is tumbling back towards Earth and could hit the U.S., Europe, Asia, and even Australia on Friday; among possible impact sites in the U.S. include San Francisco, Denver, Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas, and New York City; it could even strike near the islands of Hawaii. Scientists tracking the rocket say the rocket is expected to impact Earth around 11:20 am ET on Monday, January 10; it is also possible it could strike as early as Thursday night, January 6, or as late as Wednesday night, January 13. As more data is analyzed, the impact area(s) will be refined as will the impact time. During previous out-of-control rocket impacts, scientists were able to provide a few hours advance notice of the actual impact zone and time.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO