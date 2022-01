For over eight years, Nintendo Minute brought joy to Nintendo fans across the globe, which makes it sad to see the YouTube series come to an abrupt end. However, despite the formal end of the show, it will always remain as an archive of Nintendo and Legend of Zelda history. With the show following the big N from the early days of the Wii U to the continuing success of the Switch, it is possible to see the show grow and change just as much as the company around it through these windows in time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO