(Undated) -- The number of COVID patients in Iowa hospitals dropped for the second straight week in the latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health. There were 711 COVID-19 patients reported in the hospital in the update Wednesday. That is down 36 -- and is the lowest it has been since the November 24th when there were 623 COVID-19 patients in Iowa's hospitals. The state's 14-day test positivity rate did make a slight increase to 10-point-nine percent from 10-point-eight percent last week.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO