Reading Mr. Beck's column the other day made me wonder about whether or not he knew what socialism was. Then I realized of course he does — he just moves the facts around to fit his narrative or fudges them or whatever nice way you want to say it. The problem with his argument and the argument of the local wing of the Idaho Freedom Foundation is they always start with a false premise. This is like starting the marathon 50 feet from the finish line instead of 26 miles back. You can say all you want that you have won, but you get the idea.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO