While Kim Kardashian may have filed to be ‘legally single,’ the reality star still wants to put the kids first and spend the holidays with her ex-husband. Kim Kardashian still has her heart set on having a strong co-parenting relationship with Kanye West. As the pair prepare for their first Christmas since the divorce, a source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s planning on spending Christmas with her ex and their kids, even after she filed paperwork to be “legally single” earlier in December.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO