One of the hottest trends across the country is doorbell cameras, and depending on where you live in Mesa County, you have a chance to win one. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office wants to draw attention to the value of doorbell cames and how important they can be as an investigative tool for law enforcement. If you have a surveillance camera system, they would like for you to register it with the Sheriff's Office just so they know it exists. That way, when a crime takes place in a particular neighborhood, officers know who in the neighborhood might have images that would help with the investigation. Registering your system does not give law enforcement access to your system.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO