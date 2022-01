The Government is being urged to make sure enough Covid-19 tests are available for schoolchildren and staff.The Department for Education (DfE) is encouraging secondary, college, and university students, as well as education staff, to test themselves twice a week.It also said schools and colleges were able to order tests through a priority route and were able to order them before the Christmas break.Taking regular COVID-19 tests is one of the most effective ways to stop the virus spreading. Ask your children to keep testing over the holidays, especially if they’re meeting friends or family, to help keep everyone safer this...

EDUCATION ・ 3 HOURS AGO