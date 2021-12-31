ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly Becomes A Question On Jeopardy

By Music News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Machine Gun Kelly got a mention on the television game show, Jeopardy and the contestants didn’t know who he was. The...

American Songwriter

Machine Gun Kelly Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan for Her Birthday

Machine Gun Kelly is making dreams come true. On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the rapper, who was invited to a birthday party by 9-year-old superfan Chevelle (who turned 10 on her birthday), gave the young fan a very special present. Since he couldn’t make the party, MGK did what he could to make the young girl’s day special for her.
Machine Gun Kelly
KISS 106

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off + Breaks New Toy in Viral TikTok

Machine Gun Kelly was showing off a new toy when he broke it. He'll need to replace the toy, but at least the hit-maker landed a viral TikTok in the process. Yesterday (Dec. 28), the "Bloody Valentine" crooner took to social media to share a video of him playing with a Bop It. Remember the hand-eye coordination toy that was all the rage in the '90s and early aughts? Well, he got one and filmed a video with his girlfriend Megan Fox to show it off.
BET

Cardi B Defends Lil' Kim Against Bullying And Disrespect

Cardi B isn’t here for the online bullying of the “real f***ing legend” Kimberly Denise Jones, better known by her stage name, Lil’ Kim. It appears that many critics on social media aren’t taken by the Brooklyn native’s latest musical efforts, including a record she released earlier this month called “Big Santa Papi,” as part of Nick Cannon’s holiday film Miracles Across 125th Street. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cannon would be assisting the veteran rapper in a more managerial sense for the next chapter of her career.
Footwear News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ‘Bop It’ in Chic Silk Pajamas in Viral TikTok Video

What happens when you “bop it” too hard? Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox found out in their latest holiday TikTok together. The couple posted a festive video together yesterday that showed the two are still in the festive mood while hanging around the Christmas tree. For the ensemble, Fox wore red silk pajamas from Nadine Merabi that featured a row of bedazzled buttons and cuffs that further elevated the moment. She accessorized with a pink and white Santa hat. As for Machine Gun Kelly, he donned a set in emerald green with white piping. He accessorized the outfit with an...
Fox News

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard says hate-crime hoax could have gotten 'very scary,' 'ugly'

"Empire" actor Terrence Howard broke his silence on the verdict in his co-star Jussie Smollett’s high-profile case in Chicago. Last week, Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges at his hate crime hoax trial. After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett had indeed lied to police when he said he did not work with two siblings who worked on "Empire" to stage the attack on himself as a hate crime.
Hello Magazine

Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is often compared to her famous mum, and their resemblance is uncanny in unearthed photos of the singer during her time at high school. The pop sensation – who is renowned for her blonde hair – looked almost unrecognisable as a brunette in pictures from her year book, which have been colourised by MyHeritage.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Slim 400 Shooting Caught On Camera

As previously reported, YG affiliate Slim 400 was shot and killed in L.A. earlier this week, but video circulating online shows the rapper getting shot several times in the vicious attack that left the rising star dead. Authorities have confirmed that the seedy video circulating on the internet is the...
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
