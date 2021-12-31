Companies Increasing Minimum Wage in the New Year

Bank of America – $21 minimum wage

T-Mobile – $20 minimum wage

Costco – $17 mimum wage

Minimum wage is currently $7.25 in North Carolina. Recently, more people have been advocating for a national $15 minimum wage due to increasing costs of living. 26 states have agreed to raise their minimum wage, however, North Carolina is currently not one of them. Although NC has not joined other states in increasing wages, some companies have decided to raise their workers pay starting next year.

