The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing features a dual-mode exhaust as standard, which opens or closes exhaust flaps based on the drive mode setting: Stealth and Tour, in which the flaps are closed, or Sport and Track, in which the flaps are open. We recently published a video that gives us a closer look at how the car’s exhaust sounds in the different settings with this Summit White 2022 CT4-V Blackwing model as the star. It’s decked out in both carbon fiber packages (Carbon Fiber Package 1 and Carbon Fiber Package 2) along with the optional Satin Graphite wheels and dark quad trapezoidal exhaust tips, all of which compliment the white finish quite nicely.

CARS ・ 18 HOURS AGO