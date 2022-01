We go back to the ring and out comes Madcap Moss with Happy Baron Corbin. Corbin takes the mic and says he’s the happiest man alive because he’s rich and good looking, which really makes him stand out around here. Moss takes a shot at Atlanta with a joke, and Corbin tells him to kick another, this time insulting his opponent. Fans boo but Moss and Corbin are laughing. Moss says his opponent will fall so far off the map after tonight’s loss, he will have to change his name to Who McIntyre. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela.

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO