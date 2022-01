Merry Christmas from rainy Phoenix! Louise and I were lucky we flew down on Thursday as all we heard on the news Friday was about flight cancelations and travelers stranded at the airport. Hopefully it will be straightened out by late next week when we plan to fly back to Minnesota. We are at a really nice resort just North of Phoenix. Monday we will be moving to a hotel in downtown Phoenix close to the stadium for the Gophers game.

