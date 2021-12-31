Tick Check For Bears

I’m writing this article with the promise of frigid effects of Alberta Clippers engulfing the Northeast this winter. These near-zero and sub-zero temperatures are not fit for man nor most beasts. Keep your eyes out for restrained animals with insufficient shelter and food, and for wandering cats and dogs who may be lost or dropped (abandoned).Get involved if an animal, especially a cat, appears on your property, previously unidentified. Don’t assume that feline belongs to the new family on the block, and is just looking for “extras.” This situation recently presented itself to one of my best friends, with the neighbor assuming that this cruising feline was owned. A comprehensive poll of the neighborhood found this to be untrue. She trapped the cat with the assistance of our shelter, and we (and the rescued Fluffy) are most appreciative for her involvement. Life is not worth living for most feral and semi-feral cats.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO