Pima Fire responded to a mobile home fire in the early hours of Christmas Day. By the time authorities and fire fighters arrived the mobile home was completely engulfed in flames. The woman who owned the home said that she was sitting in her living room when she heard sounds as if something was trying to get into the house. She explained that she had been having problems with animals getting under the house and chewing on the wires.

PIMA, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO