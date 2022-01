ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos canceled practice on Thursday following as many as five new positive COVID-19 cases, Head Coach Vic Fangio announced. "I just felt that we needed to hit the pause button, get our hands around what we got here, as far as numbers and roster, and we're going to hold the meeting this afternoon instead of practicing," Fangio said. "And the hope is tomorrow to have a good practice on Friday and Saturday and go out there and get us a W."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO